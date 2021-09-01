Cancel
Stamford, CT

Bankruptcy judge grants Stamford-based Purdue Pharma settlement, OKs Sackler release from opioid liability

By Paul Schott
Norwalk Hour
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTAMFORD — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong vowed Wednesday to keep fighting OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma’s settlement plan after the judge overseeing its bankruptcy approved the proposal — a framework that the state opposes in large part because of the far-reaching legal protections it provides to the company’s owners. In...

EconomyCNN

Judge conditionally approves plan to dissolve OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma

New York (CNN Business) — A federal bankruptcy judge ruled that Purdue Pharma, the maker of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, will be dissolved under a settlement deal and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, will pay out more than $4 billion to address the opioid epidemic that's killed more than 500,000 Americans.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Legal Shield for Purdue Pharma Owners Is at Heart of Appeals

The end of the Purdue Pharma bankruptcy case has left a bitter taste for those who wanted to see more accountability for members of the Sackler family. The Sacklers will give up ownership of the company, go out of the international opioid business and pay $4.5 billion in cash and charitable assets under the settlement. But they also will escape any future liability over the nation’s addiction and overdose crisis as part of the deal that was given preliminary approval this week by a federal bankruptcy judge.
Medical & Biotechartforum.com

Sackler Family Pays $4.5 Billion to Settle Opioid Lawsuits as Purdue Pharma Is Dissolved

Thousands of lawsuits relating to the aggressive marketing of the highly addictive painkiller OxyContin were brought to a close yesterday as Judge Robert Drain of the US Bankruptcy Court in White Plains, New York, ordered that the drug’s maker, Purdue Pharma, be dissolved and that its owners, members of the Sackler family, pay $4.5 billion of their personal wealth toward the creation of addiction and prevention programs. The Stamford, Connecticut–based Purdue had been charged with assertively marketing OxyContin and providing kickbacks to doctors who prescribed the powerful opioid while downplaying its addictive qualities, resulting in rampant overprescription, an accompanying surge of related addictions, and more than half a million deaths across the United States. As part of yesterday’s settlement, the Sackler family members will be shielded from further lawsuits relating to OxyContin, thus enjoying the type of protection that is typically awarded to companies filing for bankruptcy, rather than to individuals. Of note, no Sackler family member took responsibility for the opioid crisis or offered an apology to any of the suing entities, which ranged from state governments to tribes to individuals.
Medical & BiotechShropshire Star

Conditional settlement reached with Purdue over opioid crisis in US

One of the terms of the deal, if approved, would see the Sackler family quit the opioid business. A US federal bankruptcy judge gave conditional approval to a settlement that will remove the Sackler family from ownership of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma and devote potentially 10 billion US dollars to fighting the opioid crisis that has killed half a million Americans over the past two decades.
Medical & BiotechWashington Post

Purdue Pharma OxyContin Ruling Lets Sacklers Off the Hook

There is only one bankruptcy judge in White Plains, New York: Robert D. Drain, a former bankruptcy lawyer who has been on the bench for nearly two decades. That means, of course, that if a company decides to file for bankruptcy in White Plains, Drain will preside over its restructuring.
IndustryWest Virginia Record

Federal judge to approve $10 billion Purdue Pharma bankruptcy plan

WHITE PLAINS, New York – A federal bankruptcy judge has given conditional approval to a $10 billion bankruptcy plan for Purdue Pharma to settle more than 3,000 lawsuits about the company’s role in the national opioid crisis. The plan would force the Sackler family to pay $4.5 billion and relinquish...
LawBBC

Sackler family wins immunity from further opioid litigation

A US judge has approved a bankruptcy plan for the maker of OxyContin painkillers, shielding its wealthy owners the Sacklers from further legal action over their roles in America's opioid epidemic. Under the deal, Purdue Pharma will pay $4.5bn (£3.3bn) to settle lawsuits related to the crisis. The Sackler family...
Medical & BiotechRegister Citizen

Purdue Pharma's Bankruptcy Plan Is Approved, Allowing the Sackler Family to Escape Legal Accountability for the Opioid Crisis

A major push to hold the Sackler family legally accountable for their role in the opioid crisis essentially ended today when a U.S. Bankruptcy Court ruled that the family’s company, Purdue Pharma, creators of the addictive painkiller OxyContin, would be dissolved and the family owners would pay $4.5 billion to address the opioid pandemic, while protecting the family from future liability.
Medical & Biotechbloomberglaw.com

Purdue Pharma Tests Limits of Liability Shields in Bankruptcy

Purdue Pharma LP’s insistence on a bankruptcy settlement that would shield its billionaire owners from civil lawsuits related to OxyContin’s role in the opioid epidemic—while allowing the Sacklers to avoid filing for bankruptcy themselves—is pushing the limits of a common tool in Chapter 11 cases. At issue is a plan...
Medical & BiotechMarietta Daily Journal

Purdue Pharma narrows protection for Sacklers during trial

Lawyers for Purdue Pharma LP, seeking to soothe concerns of a bankruptcy judge, narrowed the legal protections for the Sackler family included in the drugmaker’s proposed settlement of trillions of dollars in opioid claims. The pharmaceutical company updated bankruptcy plan documents to shrink, and more clearly define, the legal insulation...
Medical & BiotechArkansas Online

Purdue Pharma lawyer urges acceptance of settlement plan

A lawyer for Purdue Pharma said Monday that a judge needs to accept the OxyContin maker's plan to settle thousands of lawsuits over the opioid epidemic or face "years or decades of Hobbesian hell" with complicated litigation that would not result in fair payouts to abate the epidemic or pay individual victims.
