Crystal Ball forecast for top Class of 2024 instate prospect
With the start of the contact and evaluation period for high school juniors on Wednesday, I have cast a Crystal Ball to Ole Miss for one of the state's top 2024 prospects. After conversations with several sources close to Madison-Ridgeland (Miss.) Academy offensive lineman Jimothy Lewis, I have cast a prediction in favor of his commitment to the Rebels. I have reason to believe Lewis' commitment could be right over the horizon.247sports.com
Comments / 0