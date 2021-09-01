Tornado Warning issued for Caroline, Kent, Queen Anne's by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-01 17:01:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-01 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Caroline; Kent; Queen Anne's The National Weather Service in Mount Holly NJ has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern New Castle County in northern Delaware Northwestern Kent County in central Delaware Northeastern Queen Anne`s County in northeastern Maryland Northeastern Caroline County in eastern Maryland East central Kent County in northeastern Maryland * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 501 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Goldsboro, or 14 miles west of Dover, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * Locations impacted include Smyrna, Clayton, Cheswold, Hartly, Delaney Corner, Green Spring, Kenton, Leipsic, Henderson, Marydel and Templeville. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN