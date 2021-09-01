Consumer Alert: DATCP Sees Rise In Unemployment Insurance Scam Reports
FROM THE WISCONSIN DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE, TRADE & CONSUMER PROTECTION. If you receive a text message regarding unemployment insurance, be cautious about clicking on any links. The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has received reports of a phishing text where imposters pretend to be from the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) or a similar agency.antigotimes.com
