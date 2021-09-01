Consumer Alert: DATCP Sees Rise In Unemployment Insurance Scam Reports

CHICAGO (CBS) — There is a looming deadline for some people getting unemployment benefits during the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Saturday, the checks end for nearly 453,000 people in Illinois — many who work freelance or are self-employed or have exhausted federal unemployment. But CBS 2 has learned fraudsters are still hard at work. CBS 2’s Jackie Kostek is Working for Chicago, and out with a warning to make sure you don’t get taken. As these federal programs are winding down, the Illinois Department of Employment Services is warning people to be on the lookout for suspicious texts and emails because scammers are...