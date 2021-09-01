Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Looking Back at the Horror Movies and Their Monsters That Inspired “Castlevania”

By Luiz H. C.
bloody-disgusting.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMy first console was a second-hand Super Nintendo, and before I was even old enough to process what a “videogame” was, I was already begging my parents for more “playable movies” to put on the TV. While that’s a pretty reductive way of looking at gaming, it’s also not entirely inaccurate. In fact, legendary developer Hitoshi Akamatsu once said that he approached the creation of the original Castlevania as if it were an interactive film, using cinematic references as visual shorthand in order to tell a classic tale of gothic terror.

bloody-disgusting.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clive Barker
Person
Bram Stoker
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Castlevania#Movies#Horror Games#Horror Film#Supernatural Horror#Super Nintendo#Barbarian#Universal Studios#House#Medusa#Titans#Fishmen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Related
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

Marvelous Adult Animated Movies by Ralph Bakshi

Marvelous Videos presents Ralph Bakshi’s animated classics…. When it comes to adult animation, most western audiences are familiar with a comedy of some sort. It seems that this is the only method by which an R-rated product can be approved by studios, meaning we are forced to endure terrible jokes at the expense of a potentially good story.
TV & VideosThe Verge

Netflix’s Midnight Mass is the next horror series from the mind behind Haunting of Hill House

The mind behind one of Netflix’s most unsettling shows is back with a new series. Midnight Mass is a new seven-episode show from Mike Flanagan, perhaps best-known as the creator of The Haunting of Hill House and its follow-up The Haunting of Bly Manor. And while the new series — which stars the likes of Rahul Kohli, Zach Gilford, and Hamish Linklater — isn’t part of that anthology, the first trailer has some very similar, and creepy, vibes. Check it out above.
MoviesLiterary Hub

Read the Clive Barker story that inspired the classic horror film

By now, you’ve probably seen the celebratory headlines: the new version of Candyman directed by Nia DaCosta, a reboot of the 1992 cult classic, has made cinematic history. According to People, DaCosta is the first Black female director to debut at the top of the US box office. In its first weekend alone, the film made over $22 million. DaCosta also co-wrote the reboot, dubbed a “spiritual sequel,” with Jordan Peele and Win Rosenfeld.
TV & VideosPopculture

New 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre' Movie Lands at Netflix

The brand new Texas Chainsaw Massacre movie has finally found its home, landing at Netflix for a possible fall release. On Monday, the streamer announced it had acquired the film, which was produced by Legendary Pictures. According to Netflix, the film is a "new chapter" in the classic horror series, and "is set in the present day."
MoviesPosted by
IndieWire

‘Friday the 13th’ and More Spine-Chilling Horror Movies Worth Buying on Blu-ray

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. Ready to celebrate Friday the 13th? From paranormal to slasher films, sci-fi, comedy, and romance, horror movies offer up a little something for all kinds of movie fans — but there are a few classics that any horror enthusiast should have in their collection. Below, find a selection of treasured horror flicks starting with “Friday the 13th,” and other horror films such as “Texas Chainsaw...
TV & Videoswegotthiscovered.com

A Terrifying Horror Movie Is Dominating Netflix Today

As fall quickly approaches, many people are getting in the Halloween mood. And what better way to celebrate the coming season than by settling in with a good horror film? And currently, a terrifying movie is shooting up the Netflix charts. According to Flixpatrol’s figures, The Old Ways is currently...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Independent

Texas Chainsaw Massacre sequel comes to Netflix: Why do we love scaring ourselves with horror movies?

Horror movies: you either love them or hate them. It’s rare you’ll find anyone sitting on the fence about cult classics like The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, which Netflix has just announced will be getting a sequel.Murderous villain Leatherface will return in a follow-up to the notorious 1974 movie set in the present day, directed by David Blue Garcia.Leatherface is coming to Netflix. @ElsieKFisher, Sarah Yarkin, @jacoblatimore and @MoeDunford will star in Texas Chainsaw Massacre, a new chapter in the iconic horror franchise that is set in the present day and returns to the roots of Tobe Hooper’s horror classic— Netflix...
Video GamesPosted by
Third Coast Review

Review: Get in the Spooky Spirit with Song of Horror

Halloween is technically still a little ways off, but it’s never too early to get into the spooky spirit. Video games, in my opinion, have a way of making you feel helpless in ways that film and other storytelling mediums cannot. With horror video games emphasizing helplessness and avoidance of confrontations, horror games have become a little scarier. Problems can’t be solved with firearms, and you have to keep in mind hiding places to get away from impossible to kill enemies. Song of Horror continues this trend, and is a perfect game to start to forget summer and get into the Halloween spirit.
Moviesthedigitalfix.com

From Old to The Fly, how horror movies made us terrified of ageing

When we think of the things most likely to scare us in horror movies, chances are the very concept of ageing doesn’t rank particularly highly on the list. But that has all changed with one of the summer’s major cinema releases bringing that seemingly unspoken fear to the forefront. With his latest film Old, adapted from the graphic novel Sandcastle, director M. Night Shyamalan explores our anxieties of how our physical and mental states adapt to growing older via a thrilling concept straight out of The Twilight Zone (one of the best TV series ever).
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

Stay Home, Watch Horror: 5 Superhero Horror Movies to Stream This Week

This weekend brought James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad (read my review) to theaters and HBO Max. The hyper-violent, gory Troma-like movie transformed unlovable supervillains into charming antiheroes. It’s the precise type of no holds barred fun that leaves you clamoring for more, so this week’s streaming picks belong to the unconventional superhero (or villain) movies that embrace horror and genre storytelling. The deaths get bloody, and the clear line between good and evil blurs.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

13 Crazy Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Classic Horror Movies

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. While you may have fond memories of the most thrilling moments from your favorite classic horror movies (such as the original Halloween from 1978 or the Oscar-winning The Exorcist), when is the last time you thought about the effort that went into creating these frightful experiences? Despite being one of the most influential and successful film genres, horror does not always get the appreciation it deserves, especially when you consider the passion, patience, technical mastery, and even suffering the cast and crew endure for the sake of a good scare. You may never look at some of the best horror movies the same way again after learning these shocking behind-the-scenes facts, starting with a clever trick used in one of history’s most iconic shockers.
Moviesimdb.com

Upcoming Horror Movies That Will Freak You Out

For many of us, spooky season starts earlier and earlier each year -- it's now generally accepted that August is a perfectly normal time to start Halloween prep. This year more than ever we're looking forward to the horror movies coming out this fall, especially because we've been waiting for some of the most eagerly anticipated ones for so long; big titles like "Candyman," "Antlers," and "Last Night in Soho" were all originally slated for 2020, but ended up being delayed due to the global pandemic.
Movies/Film

New ‘Hellraiser’ Movie Will Be a “Small Reimagining,” Whatever That Means

There’s a new Hellraiser movie on the way, with The Night House director David Bruckner at the helm(raiser). And whenever someone attempts to revive a classic horror series like this, people wonder how much of the material is going to be changed. The answer from David Bruckner: not much! When the project was first announced, it was described as being “loyal, yet evolved,” which is pretty vague. Now, Bruckner has added a vague comment of his own, claiming the movie will be a “small reimagining.”
MoviesTVOvermind

Several Mistakes That The Chucky Series Needs To Avoid

In a world with Michael Myers, Freddy Kreuger, and Jason Voorhees, a new slasher villain would make his mark in the horror genre in 1988, and that iconic character would turn out to be Charles Lee Ray aka Chucky. The premise of the slasher flick was simple, Mother (Catherine Hicks) buys a Good Guy doll, which happens to be possessed by a crazed murderer, and the cursed doll goes on a killing spree. The comedy-horror was a success at the box office, making nearly $50 million on a production budget of $10 million.
MoviesPosted by
Primetimer

Shudder's Behind the Monsters docuseries will explore Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Chucky and more horror icons

Shudder general manager Craig Engler says of Behind the Monsters, premiering Oct. 26 in time for Halloween: "In the history of film, only a handful of stars and characters like Mickey Mouse or Marilyn Monroe have risen to the heights of fame to become instantly recognizable the world over. Yet somehow, a small group of monsters who got their start in low-budget horror movies have transcended their humble beginnings to become international pop culture icons. Behind the Monsters will tell the story of their unlikely rise to fame, from the ideas that inspired them to the indelible mark they’ve left on the world."

Comments / 0

Community Policy