Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wisconsin State

DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Mask Up and Follow Public Health Practices Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

antigotimes.com
 5 days ago

7-day average of COVID-19 cases is the highest it has been in more than 6 months. Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourages Wisconsinites to celebrate safely and continue taking steps to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. Wisconsin is seeing very high case activity. The 7-day average of new confirmed cases is now 1,699 and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19, wearing a mask, avoiding indoor gatherings, staying home if you feel sick, and following other public health best practices are important steps everyone can take to stay safe and help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in their communities.

antigotimes.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Health
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dhs#Labor Day Weekend#Dhs#Dhswi#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthSeneca County Advertiser-Tribune

State health dept. reports 'troubling increase' in COVID cases

Noting that COVID-19 is surging in Ohio — and hitting young people particularly hard — two Ohio physicians stressed Thursday that the time to be vaccinated is now. Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, chief medical officer and incoming director of the Ohio Department of Health, and Dr. Steven Burdette, chief of infectious disease at Wright State University, spoke at a press conference organized by ODH.
Public Healthourquadcities.com

Genesis to require employee, medical staff vaccinations

Genesis Health System will require all employees and medical staff to be fully vaccinated to prevent spread of the COVID-19 virus. All employees and medical staff will be required to be fully vaccinated by Nov. 8, or submit paperwork requesting a religious or medical exemption by the same date, a news release says.
Public Healthtownsquaredelaware.com

State starts breaking COVID-19 case data down by vaccination status

As Delaware’s daily new COVID-19 cases top 300, the Department of Public Health now is breaking down data according to whether the sick person is vaccinated or not. The state report Friday follows national trends of health departments and even individual hospitals across the country doing the same thing. Public...
Roanoke, VAWDBJ7.com

Labor Day weekend precaution urged during rise in COVID cases

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ/RCAHD Release) - Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts (RCAHD) is urging people to take precautionary measures against COVID in preparation for the Labor Day holiday weekend. RCAHD continues to see a surge in COVID-19 cases, with 430 new cases reported within the district in the last three...
Public Healthminnesota93.com

At-risk elderly, health care workers likely first in line for COVID booster shots

State health officials say high-risk elderly Minnesotans and health care workers would likely be first in line for COVID booster shots, as federal officials announced their plan as expected. Kris Ehresmann with the Minnesota Department of Health says the state’s vaccination program focused on high-risk elderly and health-care workers when it began last December:
HealthWHSV

Virginia Department of Health plans booster shot rollout

AUGUSTA HEALTH, Va. (WHSV) - U.S. health officials announced Wednesday, August 18 COVID-19 booster shots will be available to all people September 20. They say fully vaccinated people who are not immunocompromised will be eligible for a booster dose eight months after the second mRNA vaccine. Immunocompromised individuals are eligible for a third dose now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy