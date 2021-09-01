DHS Urges Wisconsinites to Mask Up and Follow Public Health Practices Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

7-day average of COVID-19 cases is the highest it has been in more than 6 months. Ahead of Labor Day weekend, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) encourages Wisconsinites to celebrate safely and continue taking steps to protect themselves and others against COVID-19. Wisconsin is seeing very high case activity. The 7-day average of new confirmed cases is now 1,699 and COVID-19 cases continue to rise. Getting vaccinated against COVID-19, wearing a mask, avoiding indoor gatherings, staying home if you feel sick, and following other public health best practices are important steps everyone can take to stay safe and help prevent further spread of COVID-19 in their communities.