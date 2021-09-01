Cohen: In open letter, LIA urges Long Island to get vaccinated

The pandemic has brought out the best and the worst in us. The worst being the politicization of medicine and the social media derision of certain population groups. I have read social media posts and health care professionals citing lack of empathy for those who have refused vaccines and contracted the disease. If we start judging people for their choices, the list will be never ending. The smoker with heart disease, the diabetic who does not exercise: you get the gist. This has been the tightrope that we as doctors walk, which is different from public health experts. The public health official deals with populations, while we as doctors deal with the individual, and sometimes the two positions may be at odds with each other. The essence of the doctor-patient relationship.