Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Cohen: In open letter, LIA urges Long Island to get vaccinated

By Opinion
Long Island Business News
 5 days ago

The COVID-19 pandemic has touched every aspect of our communities. It has tragically taken the lives of thousands of Long Islanders and last year plunged our region into the worst economic downturn in modern history while devastating Long Island businesses. When our economy shut down, many small businesses closed their...

libn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lia
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Health And Safety#Long Islanders#Pfizer#Johnson Johnson#New Yorkers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
Related
Longview, TXTyler Morning Telegraph

Longview doctors implore community in letter: Get vaccinated

That's the simple message in a letter signed by almost 100 doctors and other providers from both ends of Longview's Fourth Street medical community and in between. Christus Good Shepherd and Trinity Clinic. Diagnostic Clinic of Longview. Longview Regional Medical Center. Texas Oncology. Longview Orthopaedic Clinic Association. Physicians from all those entities and others signed their names to the letter urging residents to consider "this life-saving intervention" and to talk to the physicians about any "reservations" people might have. The letter wasn't able to circulate to all local physicians in the couple of weeks it made the rounds.
BusinessNewsday

LIA: Vaccinations will keep the economic recovery on track

Long Island’s most prominent business group is calling on business owners and their employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19, saying the delta variant threatens the economic recovery. In a public letter to business leaders, Matthew Cohen, president of the Long Island Association, said the economy is bouncing back from the...
Daytona Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

Readers urge fence-sitters to get vaccinated

Florida just hit a grim milestone: 3 million active cases of COVID-19. The number of Floridians who have been vaccinated continues to climb, and that's a good thing. But many of us still know at least one person who is refusing to get the vaccine — or just hasn't made time. Confronting them can be difficult. So last week, we asked our readers to share their best arguments for getting vaccinated. We're running some of those responses today and will have more later in the week.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
NJ.com

Can vaccinated people get long COVID?

In some cases, fully vaccinated people who developed breakthrough cases of COVID-19 had symptoms of long COVID. A recent poll from the nonprofit Survivor Corps, which advocates for people diagnosed with long COVID, found that a small number of fully vaccinated people who developed breakthrough cases also developed long COVID symptoms.
PharmaceuticalsDaytona Beach News-Journal

Don't deny COVID care based on vaccination status - judging people won't help anyone

The pandemic has brought out the best and the worst in us. The worst being the politicization of medicine and the social media derision of certain population groups. I have read social media posts and health care professionals citing lack of empathy for those who have refused vaccines and contracted the disease. If we start judging people for their choices, the list will be never ending. The smoker with heart disease, the diabetic who does not exercise: you get the gist. This has been the tightrope that we as doctors walk, which is different from public health experts. The public health official deals with populations, while we as doctors deal with the individual, and sometimes the two positions may be at odds with each other. The essence of the doctor-patient relationship.
Mecklenburg County, VAthenewsprogress.com

Health officials urge community to get vaccinated

Mecklenburg County remains in the red for community transmission on the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 website. Between 8 and 10 new cases are reported countywide every day. Thankfully, no new deaths linked to the virus have emerged at this time. Both local hospitals are urging residents to get the...
Suffolk County, NYLong Island Business News

Discover Long Island scores national award

Discover Long Island proved to be a strong advocate for the region’s tourism industry, notably amid the COVID pandemic. The US Travel Association took notice, recognizing Discover Long Island last week with a Destiny Award for Best Social Media Campaign at the annual ESTO conference in Los Angeles. The travel...
Meridian, MSWTOK-TV

Doctors urge people to get vaccinated

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s vaccination rates continue to rise after hitting a low in June. So now the question is, will the approval of the Pfizer vaccine give even more people a reason to get vaccinated?. 38% of Mississippi’s population is fully vaccinated with over 1 million receiving at...
San Patricio County, TXmysoutex.com

San Pat urges residents to get vaccinated

During commissioners court last week, San Patricio County Health Authority Dr. James Mobley presented the weekly numbers for COVID-19 cases in the county, while also delivering the point home that if someone is vaccinated, their chances of catching the infection are considerably less, and being hospitalized even less so. According...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, Your Risk of COVID After Vaccination May Be Higher

From celebrities like Reba McEntire to those vacationing in a Massachusetts beach town, breakthrough COVID infections have hit people across the U.S. over the past few months. And despite data showing that getting a post-vaccination case of COVID is still uncommon, it has become a significant concern amid the country's continued fight against the virus. Studies have shown that anything from age to prior health conditions to emerging variants could cause you to have a weakened immune response to the vaccine, which would heighten your chances of a breakthrough infection. But your risk of getting COVID after vaccination may also be higher depending on which vaccine you got.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Warns Not to Do This If You Got Pfizer

The COVID-19 vaccines available in the U.S. were all found to be highly effective, no matter which one you received. But as the Delta variant has quickly spread to become the dominant strain, breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people have become more of a concern for some. Now, as new research is beginning to shed light on how well each type of vaccine works against the latest strain, some are beginning to question whether additional shots will be necessary to keep themselves safe. But during a recent interview, Anthony Fauci, MD, chief White House COVID adviser, took time to warn people who got the Pfizer vaccine to not do one thing in the wake of a new study.
New York City, NYPosted by
Best Life

If You're Unvaccinated, You Could Soon Get Charged More for This Every Month

As the Delta variant ravages the U.S., many restaurants, concert venues, and theaters across the country have started requiring proof of vaccination in order to try to stop the spread. New York City will even start requiring people to be vaccinated before they enter certain indoor establishments soon—and other major cities, like Los Angeles, are considering making similar mandates. But getting barred from indoor places may just be the tip of the iceberg for those who are not yet unvaccinated.
IndustryPosted by
Best Life

If You Get a Pfizer Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New Study Says

Study after study has found that currently available COVID-19 vaccines offer plenty of protection against the virus. But the arrival of multiple variants has had some health experts concerned that a follow-up dose may be needed to ensure the vaccines stay effective against the mutated strains. In the U.S., the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has held off on recommending a third shot, citing a lack of data on how effective the vaccines remain over time and how people might react to the extra dose. Now, new research has some initial insight into which side effects you might be able to expect after getting a booster shot from Pfizer specifically.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy