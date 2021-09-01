Cancel
Indie Semiconductor to Acquire TeraXion

Photonics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALISO VIEJO, Calif., Sept. 1, 2021 — Indie Semiconductor, a developer of automotive semiconductors and software platforms focused on edge sensors for ADAS systems including lidar, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications, will purchase TeraXion, a designer and manufacturer of innovative photonic components. The acquisition serves to accelerate indie Semiconductor’s goal of becoming a semiconductor and software level solutions provider. TeraXion has been an optical sensing reference design partner of indie in the development of next-generation frequency-modulated continuous-wave (FMCW) lidar systems.

