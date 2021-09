WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — New York Mets Acting General Manager Zack Scott was arrested and charged with drunk driving early Tuesday morning in Westchester County. According to White Plains police, an officer noticed a driver asleep in a 2018 Toyota Highlander shortly after 4:15 a.m. near Fisher Avenue and South Lexington — close to police headquarters. After conducting a field sobriety test, the officer determined the driver was under the influence. He allegedly refused to submit a blood sample or blow into the BAC meter, and was taken into custody on charges of driving while intoxicated. “We were surprised and deeply disappointed...