BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will be without Kiké Hernandez and Christian Arroyo when they begin their three-game series in Cleveland on Friday night. The former has tested positive for COVID-19, while the latter has been deemed a close contact. Both Hernandez and Arroyo are expected to miss an unspecified amount of time. Manager Alex Cora said that Hernandez has been experiencing symptoms. “They’ll be out for obviously an extended period of time,” Cora said. The Red Sox called up Jonathan Arauz and Yairo Munoz to fill those spots on the big league roster. #RedSox dealing with COVID issues…. Kike' Hernandez tested positive and Christian...