A Greene County employee is calling it quits after almost four decades of service. Dan Towers started his career working with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Management in 1980. Then in 1985, he became the Greene County Conservation Director, which he continued for the next 37 years. During his tenure, Towers has seen Spring Lake Park grow from 35 campsites to 120, added 800 acres for public hunting, grew the conservation property from eight areas consisting of 600 acres to 20 areas with over 2,000 acres, along with the creation of the Raccoon River Valley Trail in 1995. Towers points out the bike trail was the most expensive project at $1.5 million.