State Farm hosts virtual tech summit for girls in fourth through eighth grade

NewsWest 9
 4 days ago

State Farm is hosting a virtual event called the Tech Astra Summit on Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Zoom.

The goal of the event is to help close the gender gap in STEM-related fields.

The summit is for girls in fourth through eighth grade and is open to those all across the country.

"One of the things I hope they get out of it, is just a passion for discovery, creativity, innovation and just an awareness to want to continue to build their computer science and technology skills," said Margo Hodges, Enterprise Technology Executive for State Farm.

The summit will provide hands-on labs in different areas of the STEM field, simulated missions involving augmented reality, experiments and problem solving skills. There will be chances for girls to socialize with others that share similar interests.

"Really, the purpose is to enable girls to have a passion, and so we've got this passion and so we're trying to help energize girls across the country," said Hodges.

Sign up for registration closes on September 18, and you can register here .

Odessa, TX
Odessa and Midland local news

