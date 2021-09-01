Sept. 1 mid-day update – some good news to report on the Dixie

Former Fire and Aviation Chief for the Plumas National Forest. There is cause for optimism on the southern portion of the Dixie Fire north of the Portola/Beckwourth area. The fire from Grizzly Ridge to Lake Davis is holding. There was one spot fire of about 100 acres, butfire fighters are getting a line around that and expect it to hold. This effectively cuts off further fire to Highway 70 west of the fire and down the western side of Lake Davis.