Carlisle, MA

WNV risk considered low

By Betsy Fell
carlislemosquito.org
 8 days ago

Carlisle is rated at “low” risk for the mosquito-borne West Nile Virus (WNV), according to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) data online at www.mass.gov/info-details/massachusetts-arbovirus-update. The risk is considered to be low in most Massachusetts communities, but is rated “moderate” in Concord, where a mosquito sample tested positive on August 20. As of August 31, a total of 75 mosquito samples have tested positive throughout the state. One human case was reported by wcvb.com on September 1 outside of Carlisle in Middlesex County. There were five human cases in the state last year.

