Police: Woman Stabbed To Death At Dover Motel, Man Facing Murder Charge

The Dover Police Department has arrested a suspect in connection with a homicide that occurred at the Super 8 motel on Tuesday evening officials said Wednesday. At approximately 9:04 p.m. on August 31st, officers responded to the motel after receiving a 911 call from a 57-year-old female that she was stabbed. When the officers arrived they located the woman with a single stab wound to her neck. She was transported to Bayhealth Kent Campus by ambulance where she succumbed to her injuries.