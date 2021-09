Jamaica’s unspoiled northern coastline stretching between the Blue Mountains and the Caribbean is home of the world-renowned Blue Mountain Coffee and is said to be the birthplace of jerk chicken. One must traverse this beautiful coastline to reach Portland Parish on Jamaica’s eastern seaboard. Here, just a few hours from Kingston or Montego Bay, small towns interspersed with beaches across from rolling hills showcase a side of Jamaica most foreign visitors never see — one far removed from the all-inclusive beach resorts. Embarking on a trip to Portland is a full-on escape that can be enjoyed in a relaxing yet adventurous few days. Here’s how to do so, and why it’s such an important part of a vist to Jamaica.