Buffalo Bills announce 2021 practice squad

By Ryan Talbot
newyorkupstate.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Buffalo Bills wasted no time in filling their 2021 practice squad. Like last year, teams have 16 open spaces to fill with players who are available throughout the league. Buffalo filled 15 of those spots on Wednesday with every player previously being on the Bills’ roster. Below are the players the team signed to their 2021 practice squad.

