ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,194 new COVID-19 cases and 10 new deaths, according to state health department data released Saturday morning. The percentage of people testing positive remains below the benchmark of 5 percent. New data from the American Academy of Pediatrics shows more than 20 percent of coronavirus cases reported last week were among children. Cases in kids have exploded since July, from about 38,000 reported weekly to more than 200,000. Almost 5 million children have tested positive for COVID-19. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. During an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said...