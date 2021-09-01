Platinum Crush Soybean Plant Planned For Buena Vista County

(Alta, IA) — A new 350-million-dollar soybean-crushing plant is in the works in northwest Iowa near Alta. The facility will be run by Platinum Crush LLC. Developer Mike Kinley said “Buena Vista County has some of the best agriculture production in the United States if not the world, and producers there would really benefit from having additional marketing opportunities in their backyard.” The plant is expected to crush nearly 40 million bushels a year when it’s complete. Kinley say the soybean meal, oil and a fiber component will be sold in the state and around the world. Groundbreaking is slated for later this year and the plant is expected to become operational around March of 2024, and will create 50 to 60 jobs.