Far-Right Propagandist Turns up in Moscow After Jan. 6

The journalists at Proekt had expected some sort of state-sanctioned attack. The site, whose name means “project,” launched in 2018 and quickly earned a reputation for detailed investigations into the hidden contours of wealth and power in modern Russia. Its founder and chief editor, Roman Badanin, had been forced out of top positions at several independent newsrooms as a result of political pressure. At Proekt, he told me, “We decided we’ll write about what’s interesting and not worry about the consequences.” Last November, the outlet published a report suggesting that Vladimir Putin might have a seventeen-year-old daughter from an extramarital affair. In June, the site announced an upcoming investigation into the secret holdings of Russia’s interior minister. A day later, police investigators showed up to search the apartments of Badanin and two of his colleagues. “We had no illusions, and from the very beginning knew this could very well end badly,” Badanin said. Even still, he added, “It was impossible to prepare for something akin to a de-facto ban on our entire existence.”