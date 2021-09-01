Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

If You Thought Tesla’s Yoke Steering Was ‘Ludicrous’, Check Out This Steering Pad From GM

Top Speed
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like steering wheels are going to go extinct soon. Not because autonomous vehicles will take over in the future, but because automakers are ditching the ‘wheel’ in favor of other shapes. Tesla introduced the F1-inspired Yoke steering on the production-spec Model S Plaid a few months back. Now, GM has unveiled a game controller-like steering pad. The automaker’s design team uploaded images of the steering pad on its Instagram handle.

www.topspeed.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Yoke#Gm Design#Ev#Home#Menu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
NewsBreak
Instagram
Related
CarsPosted by
SlashGear

F-150 Lightning leak says Ford has an enviable problem with its EV truck

Ford is reportedly doubling production targets for the 2022 F-150 Lightning, aiming to build even more of the all-electric pickups than previously intended in the hope of satisfying apparently unexpected demand. Announced back in May 2021, the F-150 Lightning is the first BEV version of what has long been America’s best-selling truck, though opinions were split on whether its reception would be positive or not.
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's New $25k Car Won't Be Called Model 2

Love him or hate him, Elon Musk deserves credit as a pioneer of battery electric vehicles. His wild claims may have often proven farcical, his timelines more than a little erratic, and Tesla's build quality definitely suspect at times, but Tesla has thrust the EV into the mainstream unlike any other brand in the world. Still, the biggest problem facing global EV adoption is price. Running costs may be low, but purchase prices aren't, which is why Tesla is working towards a $25k model that will make EVs more accessible to the masses than its current cheapest offering - the Model 3.
CarsMotorAuthority

Rivian R1T proves electric trucks can wade through deep water

Any self-respecting off-road vehicle comes with impressive water-fording capability, something Rivian CEO RJ Scaringe showed off in a recent video posted to Twitter. It shows a Rivian R1T wading through water nearly up to the top of its hood. Rivian's website lists a wading depth of more than three feet...
Economyindustryglobalnews24.com

Tesla to soon launch its electric car without a steering wheel

Elon Musk reportedly told his employees that he is planning to unveil its electric car in 2023. The car is priced at $25,000. According to reports by electrek.co the CEO hinted that the car might not even be equipped with a steering wheel. This new price point is because of....
Businessfairfieldcitizenonline.com

The new Tesla would arrive in 2023 with a price of 25 thousand dollars and without pedals or steering wheel

Like The Jetsons, Tesla's new vehicle would have no steering wheel or pedals. Elon Musk , CEO and founder of the automaker, said he expects the new model to be ready in 2023. It would be the 'Tesla Model 2', an electric car that would cost 25 thousand dollars (approximately 497,320 Mexican pesos). According to the Electrek media, the billionaire expressed in a meeting with his team that he aimed to start the production of this car in 2023.
Businessteslarati.com

Tesla’s $25k car gets update on its final name, options, and potential release date

During a recent all-hands meeting, Tesla CEO Elon Musk provided some updates on one of the company’s most ambitious vehicles yet: the ~$25,000 compact car. As per information shared by individuals familiar with the items discussed in the meeting, Musk clarified that the upcoming vehicle would not be named the “Model 2,” but it could be a car designed for Full Self-Driving with no steering wheel or physical pedals.
Carsmspoweruser.com

$25,000 ‘Tesla Model 2’ reportedly to start trial production this year

Tesla has confirmed on multiple occasions that they are working on an affordable “Tesla Model 2″, with Tom Zhu, president of Tesla’s operation in China, most recently confirming that the company is working on a cheaper Tesla for the mass market which is expected to retail for 160,000 yuan (£18,000, 20,500 Euro, $25,000).
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Turns Out You Can Trick All Driver-Assist Systems, Not Just Tesla's

Tesla and its Autopilot feature have become a center of controversy over the past few years. That's because of crashes that have occurred, some even fatal, claiming that that the Autopilot feature and that it can be tricked into thinking that there's someone behind the steering wheel. There are a handful of videos that came out showing such claims, one even coming from Consumer Reports.
Buying CarsTruth About Cars

Opinion: Now is the Time to Buy a Used Chevrolet Bolt

You have to feel for the people in charge of marketing the Chevy Bolt. After months of news stories about the company’s first mainstream EV bursting into flames in customers’ garages and various statements blaming everyone from the battery manufacturer to the charging stations to the owners themselves for failing to stick to the NHTSA safety recommendations, General Motors launched a massive recall.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Is Like Nothing Doug DeMuro Has Ever Driven

The Tesla Model S Plaid has finally got in the hands of Doug DeMuro, and as you can imagine, the popular car vlogger had a lot to talk about. In fact, he had so many things to cover about the Model S Plaid that his video review exceeds 38 minutes. If you don’t have that much time to spend, we’ll give you the highlights.
CarsPosted by
Motor1.com

Dodge Demon Vs Tesla Model S Plaid Drag Race Has A Clear Winner

Dodge literally shocked the automotive industry in July by announcing its plans to launch an all-electric muscle car in 2024. Little is known about that model so far, but from the first official teaser, it seems that it will use an all-wheel-drive electric drivetrain. After watching the video at the top of this page, we are now confident that’s exactly what Dodge needs right now to retain its position on the drag racing scene.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Study: Public charging leaves much to be desired, although Tesla has the best experience

Although electric vehicle drivers charge at home the vast majority of the time, public charging and charging networks play an outsized role. Beyond helping those who live in apartments or condos, they’re what the summer road trip, the weekend getaway, and the unusually long day of errands depend on—so ultimately they’re what convinces families that an electric vehicle works.
EconomyPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tesla's Most Affordable Car Faces Another Delay

Tesla is a company built on the idea of changing the world of automobility for the better by making cars safer for the planet, but many of its products have had problems. Despite this, offerings like the Model 3 remain immensely popular, and according to Tesla, something like the Model 3 will cost roughly the same as a Toyota Camry to own. With statements like that and, seemingly, the proof to back them up, Tesla's popularity can only increase. But one massive issue that the company can't seem to shake is that of production delays, and now the Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been affected by this, with new orders for this variant now pushed back to January 2022.

Comments / 0

Community Policy