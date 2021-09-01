If You Thought Tesla’s Yoke Steering Was ‘Ludicrous’, Check Out This Steering Pad From GM

Tesla is a company built on the idea of changing the world of automobility for the better by making cars safer for the planet, but many of its products have had problems. Despite this, offerings like the Model 3 remain immensely popular, and according to Tesla, something like the Model 3 will cost roughly the same as a Toyota Camry to own. With statements like that and, seemingly, the proof to back them up, Tesla's popularity can only increase. But one massive issue that the company can't seem to shake is that of production delays, and now the Model 3 Standard Range Plus has been affected by this, with new orders for this variant now pushed back to January 2022.