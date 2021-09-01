Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Antique shop helps to reminisce

By Shanna Hansen
couriercountry.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemember when people would walk around downtown Warsaw to shop at local businesses? Remember when locally-owned jewelry stores, bakeries and quaint shops lined the town streets? Becky Ryan and her husband, Pat, recall those times and thus began their journey to create a “unique indoor marketplace.“. Remember When Creekside Shoppe...

www.couriercountry.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antique Shop#Antiques#Bakeries#Zeches Brand Store#Warsaw Historical Society#Yummies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
Berks County, PAberkscountyliving.com

Awesome Antique Finds

A passion for history runs deep in the veins of Berks Countians. Not only do we live in one of the original 13 states; we also reside in a county whose western boundary once constituted the edge of the colonial American frontier. Even our domestic surroundings might qualify as being...
Boulder City, NVbouldercityreview.com

Boulder’s Best: Five dam good places to shop for antiques

Boulder City is a place of many destinations. People visit town to eat at the restaurants, participate in special events, experience history and enjoy small-town life. They also come to shop for antiques at one of the many stores in town. To help shoppers scout out vintage items and collectibles,...
Richmond, CAsfrichmondreview.com

Letter to the Editor: ‘Refind Home’ Antique Shop Opens in the Richmond

I am an Inner Richmond resident and I just opened a new antiques shop called Refind Home at 2500 Clement St. at 26th Avenue. I got my start in the antiques business back in 1979 as a tour guide at the Paris Flea market. I would take American antiques dealers around, negotiate their deals and coordinate the shipping of their items back to the U.S. Ten years later, I started my own antiques business in Santa Fe, New Mexico.
Jersey City, NJhobokengirl.com

Antique Shop x Cafe Concept Coming to Jersey City

Jersey City is home to some of the most innovative businesses in the area – a big part of the city’s charm. Locals can brace for a new business with a unique concept opening at 115-117 Brunswick Street called Into the Void. The name of the shop doesn’t give much indication as to what kind of business it is, furthering the mystery behind its story but what we do know is that art lovers and coffee lovers now have a place to enjoy both of those things.
Interior DesignFinancial Times

Gary Kemp: ‘I went to an antiques shop with my first Spandau Ballet pay cheque’

Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Interiors news. I grew up in a working-class house in Islington, living on one floor of a building, sharing an outside loo with two families and an old lady who lived downstairs. Everything was on the HP; we owned nothing but the cat. That was my culture. But I was also culturally aspirational. I did a lot of reading as a kid and I got really into architecture and furniture design. It started with Charles Rennie Mackintosh, then I went a bit further back to William Morris and the arts and crafts and aesthetic movements.
Lifestylethe-saleroom.com

Two Day Antiques, Collectables & Furniture

George III Mahogany Knife Box, with rosewood crossbanded sloping top, later inlaid with fruitwood batswing oval, enclosing an adapted interior, 37... Two rosewood miniature chest of drawers apprentice pieces. 50 - 80 GBP help. Lot 63. 19th century Bevelled Glass and Gilt Brass Jewellery Casket with a button silk cushion...
Apparelfordcountyrecord.com

The Antique Detective

Pull quote: In the Art Deco 1920s and 1930s era gloves were often lavishly decorated with beads, and gold embroidery. Wearing gloves has gone in and out of fashion for centuries. It has been several decades since wearing gloves was an everyday “must” for fashion conscious 20th century and 21st century women. But guess what? Your mothers’ gloves are making a comeback as collectible and wearable. A current website, “The Closet Historian” is all about collecting and wearing gloves.
Home & Gardenlizmarieblog.com

New Urns You Will Be Shocked Aren’t Antiques

It’s really difficult sometimes to share antique items with all of you knowing that they are antiques and you can’t easily purchase them. So I am always on the lookout for items that I can share with all of you that maybe aren’t antique, but are antique-inspired and look like they easily could be antique. One of those items that I am so excited to share with you today are these Urns! I ordered the urns back in the spring and I’m so glad they finally arrived! ( I knew they would take this long to arrive and was OK with that!) They are the perfect addition to our pool area with the new patio pavers that we added this summer. Full pool area reveal coming soon to the blog!
Greentown, INagrinews-pubs.com

Antiques & Collecting: Rare glass tumbler

History repeats itself, and collectors who research their collections are often surprised by the findings. In 1892, a group of businessmen in Greentown, Indiana, invested in a company that was brought in by the newly found fuel — natural gas — that had been discovered there. Two years later, the...
Shoppingsnntv.com

Is There a Way to Buy Chinese Antiques for Your Collection?

Originally Posted On: Is There a Way to Buy Chinese Antiques for Your Collection? – Weisbrod Collection. Finding authentic Chinese antiques takes a keen eye. Unfortunately, thousands of counterfeit antiques and collectibles are available. This makes it difficult for collectors to identify and purchase genuine pieces. But there are several...
Shoppingeriereader.com

Copper Carriage Antiques 814 Day Curated Market

Copper Carriage Antiques and Home Decor is hosting its 1st Annual 814 Day Curated Market. With over 25 antique, vintage and curated vendors indoors; food, drinks and music in our courtyard, its sure to be a festive time! Bring the family for a fun filled day of local shopping, crafting, eating and drinking.
Le Mars, IASioux City Journal

4 Bedroom Home in Le Mars - $295,000

This STUNNING, beautifully maintained 4 bedroom, 2 bath home is perfect for hosting and entertaining. Walk into an open foyer leading into the kitchen or to your left a gorgeous bar that seats 6, plus 2 pub tables in the corners!! Eat in kitchen has new appliances, quartz countertops, and Brazilian Koa hardwood flooring. Dining area is spacious with tray ceiling, bay window with leaded glass, perfect for plants and corner built~in!! Just off the kitchen is a large sunken living room with access to the oversized deck on South and West side of home. Main floor laundry room with a large closet for storage. Main floor bath with 2 sky lights, heated flooring and steam shower. Upper level has 4 bedrooms, 1 bath with claw foot tub, large walk~in closet and so much natural light from all the beautiful windows!!!Heated 2 stall garage with work bench and garage fridge that is plumbed to the bar in the house. Also, 2 story shed/playhouse in backyard offers extra storage!! Check out all the unique ceilings in this home... WOW!! SO MANY WONDERFUL DETAILS!!!!
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

6 Ways to Make Your Bed Look More Expensive, According to Home Stagers

Bedrooms are nothing short of sanctuaries, which is why potential homebuyers often linger a little longer in the bedrooms while house hunting. After all, if they can’t picture themselves comfortably leaving the stress and weight of the world behind at the end of each day in their future bedroom, they’re going to have a hard time picturing themselves enjoying other parts of the home.
Kansas City, MOKMBC.com

'Just like anybody else': Non-profit ice cream shop helping those with disabilities live their dreams

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An ice cream shop opened its doors earlier this summer with a sweet mission to help people with disabilities. The Golden Scoop, located in Overland Park, Kansas, right outside Kansas City, is a nonprofit shop that is trying to change lives one scoop at a time. Its mission is to provide meaningful and gainful employment for people with developmental disabilities.
Interior DesignSeattle Times

Bedroom and dorm decorating as the kids get back to school

Remember the joy of decorating your room as a child? Getting to take control of what was on the walls and your bed was a form of self-expression and a taste of freedom. And many kids are needing a bit of freedom as the new school year starts — along with a fresh look now that school is out of bedrooms and back in classrooms.
Shoppingbellevueheraldleader.com

5-FAMILY GARAGE SALE:

5-FAMILY GARAGE SALE: Saturday, Sept. 11, 9-2, 311 Eddy Place. Baby bed, canning jars, name brand plus clothing, large selection of books-board games, end table, home decor, newly made crafts/signs.
Jacksonville, ILJacksonville Journal Courier

New ice cream shop gets some helping paws

A new ice cream and treats shop has opened in Jacksonville. Bolt’s, at 1225 W. Morton Ave., sells hand-dipped ice cream, homemade fudge, candies, craft sodas and gourmet popcorn. Brett Bettis, 23, owns Bolt’s. Born and raised in Jacksonville, Bettis attended Lincoln Land Community College and then the University of...

Comments / 0

Community Policy