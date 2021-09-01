Antique shop helps to reminisce

It’s really difficult sometimes to share antique items with all of you knowing that they are antiques and you can’t easily purchase them. So I am always on the lookout for items that I can share with all of you that maybe aren’t antique, but are antique-inspired and look like they easily could be antique. One of those items that I am so excited to share with you today are these Urns! I ordered the urns back in the spring and I’m so glad they finally arrived! ( I knew they would take this long to arrive and was OK with that!) They are the perfect addition to our pool area with the new patio pavers that we added this summer. Full pool area reveal coming soon to the blog!