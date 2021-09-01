Evacuating Kabul for LA, plus whether Latinos can help keep Newsom in office

Some 100,000 refugees are resettling in America so far after the U.S. ended its 20-year war in Afghanistan, and some are settling in Los Angeles. Plus, as the California gubernatorial recall election heats up, Democrats are hoping for support from a key demographic: Latinos. The Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District is gearing up for a pricey separation, prompted by Malibu’s claims that its students aren’t getting an equal education. Finally, many of Al Capone’s belongings will soon be up for auction. What stories do the items say about the historic Chicago mobster?