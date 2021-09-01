Cancel
Texas State

Democrats Sue Texas In Attempt To Get Federal Courts To Redraw Legislative Districts Before 2022

By KUT 90.5
kut.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas Democrats say the state’s legislative districts can’t be redrawn in 2021 and they’re asking a federal court to redraw them before the 2022 election. The state has already begun work on redrawing its maps, but a federal lawsuit filed Wednesday argues the state can't legally do so until after the 2022 election. The suit also argues the state's maps violate federal election protections.

