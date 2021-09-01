Cancel
Appomattox, VA

Firetruck 5k held to support AVFD

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday, Aug. 28, with temperatures rising, more than 100 runners and walkers gathered at Bible Baptist Church for the Firetruck 5k and 1 Mile Walk. From ages 4 to 83, participants came together to support the Appomattox Volunteer Fire Department (AVFD) and help raise funds for their new fire engine. In December 2020, the AVFD ordered a new fire engine to replace its Fire Engine No. 1 after 30 years in service. They are currently raising funds to help with this project.

