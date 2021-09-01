Cancel
Savannah, GA

Tanger Outlets Savannah Celebrates Fresh Fall Fashion with Style and Savings

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 5 days ago

As Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. commemorates its 40th anniversary with a four-decade retrospective of style and savings, Tanger Outlets Savannah brings the celebration to the Coastal Plain’s, offering shoppers deep discounts throughout the month of August.

To celebrate Tanger’s 40th anniversary, Tanger Outlets Savannah’s guests can enjoy limited-time savings with TangerStyle – a program that incentivizes shoppers with up to 25% savings at approximately 95 outlet brand names and designer retailers, including Tommy Hilfiger, Columbia Factory Store and Vera Bradley, through Aug. 29.

“As our company enters into its 40th year, we celebrate Tanger Outlets’ commitment to consistently providing shoppers the most coveted styles and outlet brands at the best value,” said Tanger Outlets Marketing Director Emily Frye. “Our stores are now offering fresh fall fashions for back-to-school and transitioning wardrobes, and we look forward to welcoming shoppers to save on their favorite brands.”

Since opening its doors in 2015, Tanger Outlets Savannah has become a community staple, continually evolving its retail offerings based on lifestyle trends and shopper preferences. Most recently, Tanger Outlets Savannah has welcomed Mamacita as well as This and That to its noteworthy retail lineup.

To complement the anniversary savings, visitors can also find inspiration for new looks through Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira’s video series of style shorts that honors the timeless fashions and iconic value found at Tanger Outlets Savannah, while modernizing and refreshing the classic closet essentials that shoppers can count on decade after decade.

“Tanger has been an icon in the shopping and fashion industries for four decades, consistently offering the best brand and designer names at incredible savings,” said Tanger Fashion Director Ray Oliveira. “In honor of this milestone anniversary, I am pleased to share legacy fashions, style tips and advice on scoring the latest looks at the best value. I’d like to personally invite Savannah shoppers to join in the celebration on Tanger Outlet Savannah’s social channels and visit in-person for back-to-school and fall fashion shopping adventures!”

To download the coupons and learn more about TangerStyle, please visit tangeroutlets.com/tangerstyle. Visit tangeroutlets.com/savannah to discover the center’s sales, events and happenings. Connect with Tanger Outlets Savannah on Facebook and Instagram.

