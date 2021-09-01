Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Girls Varsity Cross Country Finishes 14th in First Race of Season

By Admin
canesathletics.com
 6 days ago

The Girls Varsity Cross Country team traveled to Pickens for the first meet of the year to face some elite competition. The girls finished 14th out of 20 scoring teams. Kaylana Pennington-Brooke was the first Varsity Lady Cane to finish, with a time of 23:04. She was followed by Samantha Herrera (23:35), Elizabeth Nelson (24:36), Trinity Atkins (24:47) and Grace Smith (25:12) to finish out the scoring five.

canesathletics.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Lansdale, PAReporter

Girls Cross Country Preview

This season provides a new start for several area cross country squads. "This will be a challenging season because of the minimum amount of competition last season (due to the pandemic), and the resulting lack of experience," Knights coach Jim Crawford Jr. said. "The very high level of talented runners in our Colonial Division of the Suburban One League make it that much more difficult."
Camp Hill, PAPosted by
PennLive.com

Camp Hill Marching Band readies for 2021 season

After the Camp Hill High School Marching Band won the Liberty Divison championship in 2019, at the season-ending Cavalcade of Bands competition, they like many area high school bands had to suffer through a truncated 2020 season because of the coronavirus pandemic. But this year the Camp Hill band heads...
unifiednewsgroup.com

Cross country: Zywicki races to runner-up finish at Glenn Herold Invitational

Jayden Zywicki led the Stoughton boys cross country team to a third-place finish at the Glenn Herold Invitational on Saturday, Aug. 28, at Watertown High School. The Stoughton senior crossed the finish line with a time of 17 minutes, 0.8 seconds, good for second overall in the 227-runner field that also included JV racers.
chatsports.com

Central Florida cross-country star postpones return to racing, plus more high school news | Varsity Vibe

Varsity Vibe is a weekly high school report, posted online on Wednesdays and published in the Orlando Sentinel on Thursdays. Orlando is now home to one of the top girls volleyball tournaments in the nation. The Nike Tournament of Champions Southeast will be played Sept. 3-4, mostly at the Game Point Event Center, with a 68-team field that includes squads from Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Nebraska, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia.
Maple Lake, MNmaplelakemessenger.com

Cross country runners are ready to race

Maple Lake boys’ and girls’ cross country teams kick off the competitive season this week with their annual home meet at Ney Park on Friday, Sept. 3. The Irish have some growing to do this year with only three boys (Nick Lind, Alan Haglin, Joe Rieber) and three girls (Sophie Pribyl, Emily Weese, Addison Kramer) returning from last year’s varsity squad. All six have significant varsity experience.
riverbluffathletics.com

Boys Varsity Cross Country finishes 3rd place at Lexington County Championship. JV Boys finish Runner Up

The Varsity Boys Cross Country Team finished third at the Lexington County Championship. Barely missing out on a Runner Up finish, the Gators finished 5 points behind second place Chapin. Leading the Gators was Freshman Brandon Corley, who finished 6th overall with a Personal Best time of 17:14. Brandon earned All County Honors, along with Carlos Lanzagorta (17:27, 10th place) and Alex Nickles (17:50, 14th place). Other scoring Gators were Carter Hammond (18:10, 17th place) and Luke Bermas (18:18, 20th place).
codathletics.com

COD Women’s Cross Country has runners finish 14th & 26th at Canyons Invite

COD had two runners participate in the first event of the 2021 season at College of the Canyons in Santa Clarita for the Canyons Cross Country Invitational, where participants finished in 14th and 26th place on the 5 kilometer course. Grabbing the top spot for Desert in Santa Clarita was...
Troy, ALchatsports.com

First Troy Cheer Youth Clinic Set for Football Opener

TROY, Ala. – The first of two Troy Youth Cheer Clinics will take place prior to the Trojans' football season opener against Southern on Saturday, Sept. 4. The event is open to children ages 5-12, and the cost is just $30 for the individual clinic or $50 for both clinics. The second clinic will take place Saturday, Nov. 13, as part of Troy's annual Homecoming celebration.
troytrojans.com

Cross Country Races at Foothills Invitational

OXFORD, Ala. - Highlighted by a top-10 performance by Gracie Booher, the Troy men's and women's cross country teams opened the season at the Foothills Invitational Saturday. Reigning Sun Belt Freshman of the Year kicked off the new season in style, placing sixth 14:46.75. Caroline Sall and Tanner Guest round...
DL-Online

Detroit Lakes cross country girls take fourth at the Staples-Motley invite, boys finish eighth

The Detroit Lakes Cross country teams got their first road meet under their belt on Monday at the Staples-Motley invite. The Laker girls took home fourth place in an eight-team field at Vintage Golf Course in Staples. They were led by junior Julia Steffl, who took fifth-place overall with a time of 21:29. Behind her was freshman Isla Pender in 14th place (23:33.8).
Lodi, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

Cross country: Lakeside boys first, Jefferson girls second at Lodi invite

LODI — Lakeside Lutheran’s boys cross country team placed all five runners in the top 11 to win the Lodi Invitational with 30 points on Saturday. Sophomore Mark Garcia won the boys race in a personal best time of 17 minutes, 24 seconds to lead the Warriors. Sophomore Cameron Weiland (second, 17:33), freshman Will Hemling (fifth, 18:36), senior Jonathan Abel (tenth, 19:40) and sophomore Daniel Ertman (11th, 19:50) also scored for Lakeside.
The Mountaineer

Tuscola and Pisgah cross country teams open season at Rocket Chase race

The 2021 cross country season got off to an impressive start for the Tuscola lady Mountaineers and an optimistic start for the Pisgah squad Thursday at the Rocket Chase race, hosted by A.C. Reynolds. The Lady Mountaineers won first place in the team competition, followed by North Buncombe, Brevard, T.C....
Citizen Online

Weinerth wins fourth Cayuga County Men's District Golf Tournament

Jack Weinerth shot a 3-under par 71 at Highland Park Golf Club on Sunday to win his fourth Cayuga County Men's District Golf championship. Weinerth entered the third and final round with a 1-stroke lead over Cameron Anthony. Weinerth's 71 gave him a final total of 222, Anthony shot a 7-over 78, for a total of 227 and second place.
radionwtn.com

UT Martin Volleyball Claims First Win of the Season

CARBONDALE, Ill. – After nearly breaking through for a pair of victories on Day 1 of the Saluki Bash, the University of Tennessee at Martin volleyball team earned its first triumph of the season with a quick 3-0 sweep (25-18, 25-14, 25-13) over Alabama A&M at the Banterra Center. Olivia...
titansathletics.org

Boys Golf Senior Spotlight – Brandon Bechtold

For the 2021-22 school year, the Berea-Midpark Athletic Department will produce a Senior Spotlight feature for the Class of 2022 leading up to their “Senior Night” game or match. Today’s Senior Spotlight is:. Brandon Bechtold. Sport: Boys Golf. Other Sports: Baseball. Post Graduation:. Major: Would like to pursue a degree...
Sportssagharborexpress.com

Ward Is Fast, But Bluman Is Faster In Exciting Finish At Hampton Classic Grand Prix

When McLain Ward and his horse, Contagious, galloped through the finish line after clearing the final obstacle in the jump-off in Sunday’s $300,000 Hampton Classic Grand Prix, the capacity crowd erupted in applause, believing they had just watched the recent Olympic silver medalist win his record eighth Grand Prix at the show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy