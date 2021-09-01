Girls Varsity Cross Country Finishes 14th in First Race of Season
The Girls Varsity Cross Country team traveled to Pickens for the first meet of the year to face some elite competition. The girls finished 14th out of 20 scoring teams. Kaylana Pennington-Brooke was the first Varsity Lady Cane to finish, with a time of 23:04. She was followed by Samantha Herrera (23:35), Elizabeth Nelson (24:36), Trinity Atkins (24:47) and Grace Smith (25:12) to finish out the scoring five.canesathletics.com
Comments / 0