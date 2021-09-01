Cancel
Congress & Courts

Rep. Kat Cammack: “This ‘Weekend At Bernie’s’ Presidency” Is “Really Demoralizing The Military”

Radio NB
 5 days ago

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, Rep. Kat Cammack (R-FL) reacted to President Biden’s address about the last troops finally leaving Afghanistan and how President Biden’s actions there are demoralizing members of the military. “This ‘Weekend at Bernie’s’ presidency is driving me crazy, as is the rest of the...

