Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Windsor, IL

Windsor Native Releases First Book

By Editorials
News Progress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeremy David Williams, a Windsor native and 2004 Windsor High School graduate, recently released his first book. He wrote the book his senior year of high school, he picked it up again in college to edit it and then a few years ago picked it up again to have it professionally edited.

newsprogress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Windsor, IL
Local
Illinois Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windsor High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Books & Literaturenewhampshirelakesandmountains.com

PMHS grad releases first novel

BARNSTEAD — The community is celebrating with local author Kali Gadomski as positive reviews roll in for her debut novel, "The Carry Out," which was released this past spring. Family, friends and other supporters joined Gadomski at the Locke Lake Colony Association lodge in Barnstead on Sunday, Aug. 22 to...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Local Author Releases New Book

Brian Pearman of Greenville enjoys writing. He recently released another book, his third full-length novel. Pearman told WGEL “The Gatherers” is a supernatural thriller with mystery elements. The story is about a police officer who takes his family to Rhode Island on vacation and the events that follow. Click below...
Fountain, COepcan.com

Fountain entrepreneur John Williams releases new book

John Williams, Fountain resident and founder of Come On In, Inc., has a book out, "More Than A Martial Artist," published July 11 by Elite Publications. Kingdom Kre8z Productions, which as previously reported is making a documentary about Williams, created the book trailer (fb.watch/7hiYZO5BiQ/). Williams said the book's title highlights how practicing martial arts is just one side of him.
Paonia, CODelta County Independent

Bachran releases book, holds launch event

“I’ve been writing forever,” Mary Bachran says of her writing history. “I wrote my first official (piece) when I was 12 years old.”. And this year, Bachran, the mayor of Paonia, celebrates her first published book — “The Eucalyptus Blues.” Last week, she took part in a book launch and reading at Blue Sage.
Books & LiteratureBLABBERMOUTH.NET

TRIUMPH's RIK EMMETT To Release 'Reinvention' Book Of Poetry

TRIUMPH guitarist/vocalist Rik Emmett will release a new poetry book, "Reinvention: Poems", on September 14. "Reinvention" is a largely autobiographical collection of poetry — a project that followed on the heels of Emmett retiring from a touring musician’s and college educator's life in early 2019. Inside all of the slashes that define him — singer/songwriter/guitarist/rock star/teacher/columnist — writing has always been his strongest avocation, and the poetic style of "Ultra Talk", in particular, offered a welcome spark for a songwriter's freedom of expression. This creative license is organized under seven headings — The Humanities, Life & Death, There's Politics in Everything, Double Helix, Soapbox Sermonettes, Time Time Time, and Ars Nova 2020.
pikecountycourier.com

Milford author releases book on transracial adoption

Melissa Guida-Richards is an author, adoptee, and advocate based in Milford. She’s just released a book about a concerning adoption entitled ‘What White Parents Should Know about Transracial Adoption.’. “I grew up in the suburbs of New York, with my Italian and Portuguese immigrant parent,” Guida-Richards said. “Unfortunately, it wasn’t...
Spartanburg, SCwspa.com

Local Photographer Releases Book

A local photographer has spent the last four years documenting areas around Spartanburg and now he has a new book “Where Buzzards Roost.” We have Zach Parks here with us to tell us all about this experience. Zach Parks.
Books & LiteratureCape May County Herald

Local Teacher Gets First Book Deal

COURT HOUSE - Feeling incredibly lucky to have an opportunity to write a book, Court House resident and elementary school teacher Julia Mills is hoping her first book becomes a childhood favorite. Author and illustrator of “I am Stuck,” Mills said the story is a picture book for young readers...
Greenville, ILwgel.com

Former GU President Releases New Book

Former Greenville University President Ivan Filby has written a new book titled “Livestream: Learning To Minister In The Power Of The Holy Spirit.”. The book engages the layperson in spirit-directed ministry and encourages everyday people to step out and minister in this way. Many of the experiences Filby shares flow...
Southern Shores, NCthecoastlandtimes.com

Book signings scheduled for local author’s first book

Nevenka Harverson, a Southern Shores resident, has announced the publication of her first book, Parenting by the Signs. Harverson, who has lived in the Chicahauk area for 10 years, moved to the area after raising eight children in Pittsburgh. She has been offering professional astrology consultations and this year self-published Parenting by the Signs, which “couples more than thirty years of Astrology study with as many years of parenting experience.”
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

New Releases Tuesday: The Best Books Out This Week

It’s Tuesday, which means it’s time for a new batch of book releases! Here are a few of the books out today you should add to your TBR. This is a very small percentage of the new releases this week, though, so stick around until the end for some more Book Riot resources for keeping up with new books, including our YouTube channel, where I talk about each of these! The book descriptions listed are the publisher’s, unless otherwise noted.
Books & Literaturehypebeast.com

Pace Gallery to Release a New Book and Exhibition on Mark Rothko

On view from October 8 to November 13. In anticipation of the upcoming “Mark Rothko 1968: Clearing Away” exhibition at Pace Gallery in London, Pace Publishing will release a new book documenting this seldom-seen body of work. Designed by London studio, Kellenberger-White, the Rothko publication features an essay by Barbican Art Gallery curator, Eleanor Nairne and an introduction by Rothko’s son, Christopher.
Beauty & FashionEffingham Radio

Brett Young Expands Caliville Line, Releases Children’s Book

Brett Young is adding to his Caliville clothing line, which he launched in 2019. The line is carried exclusively at Kohl's, and as Brett tells us, it is going to take up a little more space in the department store. “We’ve expanded the line from just doing like graphic T-shirts to doing print or solid T-shirts, and we’re starting to have the conversation about doing women’s and children’s and swimwear, and that whole thing, so it’s growing. It did very well during the pandemic, which was exciting. I think because it kind of speaks to the everyday man and woman, it’s not super out there, and so hopefully that keeps growing and it’s been a fun little project for me.”
Dayton, WYSheridan Press

Family to host open house, book release honoring late Edie Anderson

DAYTON — Family of the late Edie Anderson will host an open house releasing Anderson's book that helps children understand cancer diagnoses Friday at the Tongue River Valley Community Center in Dayton. From 6-9 p.m. Friday, all are welcome to celebrate Anderson's accomplishment and remember a dear friend who died...
Salida, COarkvalleyvoice.com

Salida Native Author Jane McPhetres Johnson To Read From New Book

Jane McPhetres Johnson, a Salida-native writer, will read from her new book Maven Reaches Mars at 5:30 p.m. on August 27 at the Salida Regional library. Johnson was born at the Denver & Rio Grande Railroad Hospital, while her dad was teaching at Salida High School. She now lives in Massachusetts.
Chilton County, ALClanton Advertiser

Mom releases book about special needs daughter’s first school day

What started as a way to help her daughter has become an opportunity to help other families of children with special needs for Hannah Wilson. Wilson, who lives in the Chilton County portion of Plantersville, wrote the book “Charlie Mae’s First Day” from her daughter’s perspective about the first day of school explaining “how she is different, but also ways she is the same as them, too.”
South Bend, INWNDU

South Bend native releases new song

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Almost a year after releasing the catchy “South Bend Town” tune to benefit the city’s Venues, Parks, and Arts Department, singer-songwriter David Jameson has furnished another song, “25 to Life.” He co-wrote the ballad in the early days of the pandemic with his father, Dr. Jim Harris, MD, who is also a local musician.
Williamsburg, KYCorbin Times Tribune

GETTING TO KNOW... Williamsburg native Dr. Early pens book of tales, leadership

There is an old adage that comes to mind whenever Dr. Joseph Early thinks back on his life and where he has been able to land: “When you see a turtle sitting on top of a fence post you know two things — He didn’t get up there by himself, and he can’t get down by himself.” And that is just how Dr. Early sees himself, as the turtle, sitting on top of the fence post because of the kindness and influence of those who have helped him get there.
East Hanover Township, PAnewjerseyhills.com

East Hanover native's board book selected for mailing

EAST HANOVER TWP. - Township native Jennifer Sendros-Keshka’s debut children’s board book, "Play with Clay," written and illustrated under her pen name, Jenny Pinkerton, has been selected for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Each year, the Blue Ribbon Book Selection Committee, a specially selected panel of early childhood literacy experts, is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy