Windsor Native Releases First Book

Brett Young is adding to his Caliville clothing line, which he launched in 2019. The line is carried exclusively at Kohl's, and as Brett tells us, it is going to take up a little more space in the department store. “We’ve expanded the line from just doing like graphic T-shirts to doing print or solid T-shirts, and we’re starting to have the conversation about doing women’s and children’s and swimwear, and that whole thing, so it’s growing. It did very well during the pandemic, which was exciting. I think because it kind of speaks to the everyday man and woman, it’s not super out there, and so hopefully that keeps growing and it’s been a fun little project for me.”