One of the difficult things about writing sleepers columns in the middle of the preseason is that it's not static. At all. For instance, Gus Edwards has an ADP of 93.3 as of August 30th. But we all know Edwards is being drafted no later than Round 6 now that J.K. Dobbins is out for the year. Sure, I could call Edwards a sleeper at his ADP, but that doesn't help anyone right now.