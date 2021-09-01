Cancel
MLB

Mets Acting GM Zack Scott Arrested on DUI Charge After Failing Field Sobriety Test

By Bleacher Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActing New York Mets general manager Zack Scott was arrested Tuesday morning on suspicion of driving under the influence. White Plains Police Capt. James Spencer told Mike Puma, Craig McCarthy and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon of the New York Post that Scott was pulled over at 4:17 a.m. Tuesday morning after police found him asleep in his car. He refused to give a blood sample or take a breathalyzer but did submit to a field sobriety test, which Spencer said he failed.

