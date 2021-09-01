Tate Sterrett
Offit Kurman is pleased to announce that Tate Sterrett, a Family Law attorney, in the firm’s Charlotte region, was selected to the Best Lawyers in America List (2022) and awarded Lawyer of the Year, in Family Law. He is a fellow and a certified arbitrator in the American Academy of Matrimonial Lawyers, certified as a family law specialist by the North Carolina State Bar Board of Legal Specialization, and a certified family financial mediator by the North Carolina Dispute Resolution Commission.www.bizjournals.com
