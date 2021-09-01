People on the Move
Offit Kurman is pleased to announce that Kyle Frost, a Family Law attorney, in the firm’s Charlotte region, was selected to the Best Lawyers in America List (2022) and chosen as Ones to Watch, for the second consecutive year, in Family Law. Mr. Frost is a North Carolina board-certified specialist in family law, with emphasis on equitable distribution, child custody, child support, alimony, post-separation support, step-parent adoptions, and post-judgment practice including contempt proceedings.www.bizjournals.com
