Last week, the Lee County Schools Board and the Lee County Nursing Department decided to implement a mask mandate within its schools — something that was optional prior to the decision — and released information on its COVID-19 close-contact policies for students attending Lee County Schools in 2021-22. Furthermore, in wake of the recent COVID-19 policies changes, and a growing number of COVID cases within Lee County Schools, the Lee County Board of Education announced Tuesday that Smiths Station High School will transition to a blended learning model beginning Wednesday, Aug. 25 and lasting until Sept. 7. The following is an update on all policies and decisions recently made by the Lee County Schools Board of Education.