WKU to face UT Martin in opening-week showdown, Hilltoppers to debut new offense

Football will be back on the Hill with a full-capacity crowd Thursday night as WKU opens its season against the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at 7 p.m. CT. “It just feels like you’re an American again,” head coach Tyson Helton said after his team’s final preseason practice. “It’s what America is all about. It’ll be an exciting day for us for sure. We got a good football team, they believe in each other, they love each other, they’ll play hard for each other and so long as we go out there and try our best, everything will work out just fine.”