Per Wiberg – All Is Well In The Land Of The Living, But For The Rest Of Us… Lights Out
Album – All Is Well In The Land Of The Living, But For The Rest Of Us… Lights Out. It’s rare these days that I even listen to rock, much less review it. This album is so dark and gripping however, that I felt I had to spend some words on it. I’m not sure how this will go, as I don’t have too much context for rock anymore, but hopefully you walk away with this key point by the end: listen to this album…it’s excellent!www.moshpitnation.com
