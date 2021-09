The University of Texas at Arlington Libraries is gearing up for three events to kick off the fall 2021 semester as part of the Maverick Stampede. The Libraries’ Ren Faire invites Mavericks to travel back in time to an era of magic and chivalry. The event offers themed photo opportunities, cooking and blacksmithing demonstrations, games, a community mural and more; Sept. 2 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Central Library Mall.