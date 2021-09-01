Prepare to protect: Make a family safety plan

National Preparedness Month is an observance each September to raise awareness about the importance of preparing for disasters and emergencies that could happen at any time. The 2021 theme is “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”

Talk to your friends and family about how you will communicate before, during and after a disaster. Make sure to update your plan based on the Centers for Disease Control recommendations due to coronavirus:

Start by making a plan before disasters and emergencies strike.

Discuss with your household or family how you will communicate if there is an emergency.

Houses, mobile homes, apartments and high-rise buildings have different evacuation considerations. Make a plan for each.

Involve your entire family, including your children, in planning for disasters and emergencies so they are prepared, not afraid.

Learn more on Ready.gov.

The City of Fort Worth, through the Fire Department's Office of Emergency Management, has a free alert system called Fort Worth Texas Alerts. This system replaced the NIXLE system. Register for texts, phone calls, email or a combination of all three by signing up today.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.