Dolmen Gameplay Trailer
Publisher Prime Matter and developer Massive Work Studio have shared a new Dolmen gameplay trailer, showing off the cosmic horror shooter RPG for the first time. Dolmen casts players onto a hostile alien world known as Revion Prime. Your job? Bring back samples of a crystal with particularly unique properties; the so-called “Dolmen”. These crystals are capable of allowing interaction between realities, revolutionising space exploration and changing the known world forever.nichegamer.com
