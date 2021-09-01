Cancel
Dolmen Gameplay Trailer

By Brandon Orselli
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePublisher Prime Matter and developer Massive Work Studio have shared a new Dolmen gameplay trailer, showing off the cosmic horror shooter RPG for the first time. Dolmen casts players onto a hostile alien world known as Revion Prime. Your job? Bring back samples of a crystal with particularly unique properties; the so-called “Dolmen”. These crystals are capable of allowing interaction between realities, revolutionising space exploration and changing the known world forever.

