Save drops and dollars this fall

It costs money to collect, treat, store and transport clean, safe drinking water. It also costs money to use it. Start saving those drops and dollars with these fall water saving tips.

Save outdoors

Reduce irrigation times as the weather cools. Use the online Irrigation Calculator Tool to estimate usage at different run times.

Turn off the sprinkler system in November after giving it a final checkup.

Over seeding lawns with winter rye requires watering all winter.

Mulch plants, bushes and trees.

Plant trees and bushes in the fall to allow roots to establish over winter.

Fix leaking hose bibs and insulate them.

Save indoors

Find and fix plumbing leaks using the online Leak Detection Checklist.

Replace old fixtures and appliances with WaterSense and Energy Star products.

Run a full dishwasher load instead of washing dishes by hand.

Take short showers instead of baths.

Wash only full loads of laundry.

Clean or replace faucet aerators.

Learn about Fort Worth Water Conservation programs and strategies to save water and money.

Get articles like this in your inbox. Subscribe to City News.