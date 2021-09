BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Department of Health announced Wednesday that an adult living in Baltimore is the first confirmed case of West Nile Virus in the state in 2021. The department said West Nile virus is transmitted to humans by mosquitoes who have been infected by feeding on birds who have the virus. In rare instances, the virus may be spread from person to person through organ donation, blood transfusion, breastfeeding, or from pregnant mother to fetus. The disease affects the nervous system, and up to 80 percent of people who are infected will not display any signs of illness at all....