Google Tells Suppliers to Prepare for Big Pixel 6 Sales

By Kellen
droid-life.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Google plans to go big for its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This is a fact we already knew because Rick Osterloh already said they are “ready to invest a lot in marketing” for their two upcoming phones, as they see an opportunity to win over some space in the high-end smartphone market. That thought is now being backed by a report suggesting they are telling suppliers to prepare more than ever to ship record amounts of their new devices.

