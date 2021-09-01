Google Tells Suppliers to Prepare for Big Pixel 6 Sales
Google plans to go big for its Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. This is a fact we already knew because Rick Osterloh already said they are "ready to invest a lot in marketing" for their two upcoming phones, as they see an opportunity to win over some space in the high-end smartphone market. That thought is now being backed by a report suggesting they are telling suppliers to prepare more than ever to ship record amounts of their new devices.
