Win one for Fort Worth during Community Cleanup Challenge

The North Central Texas Council of Governments (NCTCOG) is hosting a friendly competition in the region to see which community can collect the most litter per resident. So far, 15 communities, including Fort Worth, have joined the North Texas Community Cleanup Challenge.

At the end of the contest, the community with the most litter cleaned up per resident will receive the North Texas Community Cleanup award that they can proudly display in their city hall. Each year the trophy will move from community to community, each adding their name to the legacy of litter cleanup efforts.

It's simple to join the challenge. Participate in any litter cleanup in Fort Worth from Sept. 1 through Oct. 31. Keep Fort Worth Beautiful has scheduled the Litter Stomp for Saturday, Oct. 16, and is encouraging all neighborhoods to participate.

Individuals or groups can schedule their own cleanup activity during the designated period and it will count toward a win for Fort Worth. With cooler fall weather coming, this is the perfect time to get back outside and help make the community litter-free.

Once your cleanup activity is complete, submit results to Keep Fort Worth Beautiful. Those results will then be submitted to the NCTCOG on your behalf.

Neighborhoods, schools, companies, organizations, churches, youth groups or individuals are all eligible. Gather your friends, mark your calendars and don’t forget to submit your results to Keep Fort Worth Beautiful.

Learn more on the Challenge website.

Photo: Next month’s Neighborhood Litter Stomp provides a fun and easy way to get involved in the regional cleanup challenge.

