Rolling Submission of BLA to FDA Completed for Toripalimab Plus Chemotherapy in Metastatic Nasopharyngeal Carcinoma

By Courtney Marabella
onclive.com
 5 days ago

The rolling submission of a biologics license application to support the approval of both toripalimab plus gemcitabine- and cisplatin-based chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for patients with advanced recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma, as well as toripalimab monotherapy for the second-line or beyond treatment of patients with recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma after platinum-based chemotherapy has been completed.

