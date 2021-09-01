Schumer, Gillibrand announce FEMA funding for local fire departments
U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand today announced more than $11.4 million in federal funding for fire departments across New York, including four in Chautauqua County. The village of Fredonia will receive $220,000, the Forestville Fire Department $34,700, Frewsburg Fire Company $108,000, and the Kiantone Independent Fire Department $108,100. The funding will be used to provide protective gear, training, and supplies to emergency personnel. This federal funding was administered through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)'s Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG).chautauquatoday.com
Comments / 0