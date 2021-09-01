Not long ago, Lane Fator was just a ‘regular’ teenager. However, within the last year, he has broken into the entertainment industry and he’s not on his way to becoming a well-known young star. Lane made his on-screen debut in 2021 as a cast member in the Hulu series, Reservation Dogs. The show features an almost entirely Native American cast and it’s gotten lots of great reviews. Being in the show has allowed Lane to share his talent with a very wide audience and people are really enjoying having him on their screens. He’s also working on a film called The Fabelmans which is set to be released in 2022. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Lane Factor.