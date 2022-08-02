The Best Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Month: Events and MORE!

OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO 40+ THINGS TO DO IN TAMPA BAY FOR DATE NIGHTS

Get out and explore this month with your favorite plus one by checking out our favorite things to do in Tampa Bay this August 2022! There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for Tampa Bay events for the rest of the month.

You’ll also find an ongoing events section for even more date night ideas in Tampa. Check back often as we add more Tampa Bay events to this listing throughout the month.

For even more things to do in Tampa Bay, check out these trending stories:

For family-friendly things to do in Tampa, check out Tampa Bay Parenting .

August 1-7, 2022 THINGS TO DO / EVENTS IN TAMPA BAY

Disney Trivia Night at Keel Farms

Tuesday, August 2 from 6:30-9:30

Keel & Curley Winery at Keel Farms

Get ready for some Disney magic during this Disney-themed trivia night! Wear your best Disney costume for a chance to win a special prize. Reservations are required.

Free (food and drinks available for purchase).

Macaron and Beer Pairing

Wednesday, August 3 from 7pm-8pm

Cueni Brewing Co.

Join Main Street Macarons as they pair up with Cueni Brewing for a sweet pairing. Tasting will include 4 macarons and 4 taster-sized beers.

$15 per person

Rock the Park

Thursday, August 4 at 6:30pm

Curtis Hixon Park

Rock the Park is a free monthly music series showcasing Central Florida’s musical talents of all genres. Taking place every first Thursday at Curtis Hixon Park.

Free

NUNSENSE: A-Men

Thursday, August 4- Sunday, August, 14

Straz Center

*Rescheduled from July* When Sister Julia accidentally poisons 52 sisters with her soup, problems unfold. The nuns’ funds aren’t enough to cover the burial costs, so Mother Superior – played by award-winning local actor and drag queen, Matthew McGee – organizes a talent show fundraiser to raise money.

$20.50 and up

Bolts Brew Fest

Friday, August 5 from 6pm-10:30pm

Amalie Arena

The Tampa Bay Lightning is bringing everyone’s favorite craft beer event back! Amalie Arena will be filled with a sea of breweries throughout the councourse and event floor. Sample hundreds of beer options from more than 50 national and local craft breweries. There will also be games, photo ops, and other fun surprises. General admission and VIP tickets are available.

$50-$120

First Friday Art Walk

Friday, August 5 from 5pm-9pm

Beach Blvd. S

First Friday Art Walk is a juried event that welcomes emerging and professional artists in all media to engage our arts-loving community. Hosted by the Gulfport Merchants, who want your family to have an entertaining night on the town.

Free

Publix Aprons Seafood Wine Dinner

Friday, August 5 at 6:30pm

Publix at Citrus Park

Learn how to create the perfect date night dinner with chef-inspired seafood and wines. This special demonstration style cooking class will include steamed shrimp dumplings, crispy seared salmon, butter-poached cod, and mango custard tart. Wine is provided for participants 21+.

$70 per person

First Friday: Neighborhood Potluck

Friday, August 5 from 6:30-9pm

BRU Growler Bar

Bring a dish, meet a neighbor, and enjoy some Florida craft beer.

Free. Beer available for purchase.

August Vintage Market

Friday, August 5- Sunday, August, 7

Vintage Marché

Check out Tampa Bay’s largest monthly indoor vintage market. There will be over 30 vendors with thousands of square feet of treasures from vintage decor, furniture, clothing, jewelry, MCM, coastal, antiques and more!

Free

Keel Farms Sip + Shop

Saturday, August 6 at 10am

Keel & Curley Winery

Shop local at the Craft Market Festival at Keel & Curley. Support local vendors and then head to the tasting room for some of Keel’s fruit wines, beers, and ciders.

The Chonky Alphabet Book Signing

Saturday, August 6 at 2pm

The Tipsy Bookworm

Come meet local author, Victoria Saunders. Do you know your cat ABCs? From “blep” to “nip nops,” “loaf” to “peets,” The Chonky Alphabet book provides cat enthusiasts (and non-cat enthusiasts) with an A-to-Z guide to the most vital terms of cat chat.

Marlon Wayans: The Microphone Fiend Tour

Sunday – Tuesday, August 7-9

Tampa Improv

Actor, producer, comedian, writer, and film director Marlon Wayans brings his latest comedy act to Tampa. Guests must be 21 and over and all seating is based on a first come first-serve basis. This is a special engagement only feature two-person shared tables and four-person table ticket options only. VIP tickets are available.

$48 and up

SeaWorld Orlando Craft Beer Festival

Friday, August 5 – Monday, September 5

SeaWorld Orlando

Feel like detouring away from Tampa for a bit? Fridays – Sundays plus Labor Day, enjoy over 100 craft beers from breweries across the state of Florida, plus a few domestic craft favorites. Beer isn’t the only feature at the Craft Beer Festival. Guests can enjoy a variety of mouthwatering dishes that are perfectly paired with their favorite brews. There are also several new cocktails and beers options this year.

Included with theme park admission; sampling lanyards for food and beer are extra.

August 8-14 , 2022 THINGS TO DO / EVENTS IN TAMPA BAY

Busch Gardens Bier Fest

Friday, August 12 – Monday, September 5

Busch Gardens Tampa

Busch Gardens’ annual Bier Fest is back! Each weekend, park guests can toast delicious brews and coast on epic thrill rides at this beer-inspired food festival. Sip and savor seasonal favorites and brew-inspired dishes featuring fall flavors. Enjoy live entertainment and contemporary fare that pays homage to a traditional Oktoberfest but with a modern spin.

Included with theme park admission; sampling lanyards for food and beer are extra.

Tiki Cocktail Class

Thursday, August 11 from 7pm-8:30pm

Dark Door Spirits

Learn from a master mixologist on how to create three unique, beautiful, and delicious handcrafted tiki-inspired cocktails showcasing Dark Door Spirits. The class includes a charcuterie box and a premium tour of the distillery.

Star Gazers

Thursday, August 11 from 8pm-9:30pm

Oldsmar Veterans Memorial Park

Bring your telescope and join others to take a glimpse into the great beyond. A limited number of telescopes will be available to share.

Free

WAR on The Catwalk

Friday, August 12 at 7pm

Straz Center

Get ready for your favorite queens from around the world as they perform live on stage. Hosted by Brooke Lynn Hytes and performances by Jimbo the Drag Clown, Kornbread, Iceis Couture, Krystal Versace, Kita Mean, The Vivienne, and Heidi N Closet.

$41.38 and up

Freestyle Explosion

Friday, August 12 at 7:30pm

Amalie Arena

This throwback concert will feature popular 80s and 90s bands and singers – Stevie B., Lisa Lisa, The Cover Girls, The Jets, and more!

$39.50 and up

An Evening with Michael Bublé

Saturday, August 13 at 8pm

Amalie Arena

Grammy-winning, multi-platinum superstar Michael Bublé is back on the road with his “Higher” tour.

$65 and up

Chris Brown & Lil Baby

Saturday, August 13 at 7pm

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Check out Chris Brown with special guests, Lil Baby and BLEU, during his One of Them Ones tour.

$168 and up

Second Sunday Market and Art Walk: Summer Edition

Sunday, August 14 from 11am-3pm

Armature Works

This event will feature a rotating cast of artisinal artists and makers selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork, gifts, and more. Local and regional artists will also have their work displayed in the Courtyard and Western Walkway.

Free

August 15-21, 2022 THINGS TO DO / EVENTS IN TAMPA BAY

Christopher Cross

Tuesday, August 16 at 8pm

Bilheimer Capitol Theater

Multi Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter, Christopher Cross, returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theater at Ruth Eckerd Hall. He’ll be performing his classic hits such as Sailing, Ride Like The Wind, and Never Be The Same , along with pieces from his new album, Take Me As I Am .

$49.50-$89.50

Stranger Things Trivia Night

Wednesday, August 17 from 7pm-9pm

Two Shepherds Taproom

Ready to turn your Wednesday night upside down? Join host and dungeon master, Clark Brooks, as he leads the Stranger Things theme trivia. Drink specials will include 3 for $12 mix-n-match hard seltzers and food will be available from Liberty Smokehouse from 5pm-9pm. For ages 21+ only.

2022 U.S. Gymnastics Championships

Thursday, August 18-21

Amalie Arena

The annual national championships for artistic gymnastics will take place in Tampa this month at Amalie Arena. Fans will have the chance to cheer on some of their favorite athletes from the 2020 Olympic Games while getting to know a new generation of gymnasts hoping to represent the U.S. in Paris in 2024. The competition will include the men’s and women’s junior and senior all-around and individual event national champions. Following the competition, they will also name the U.S. Men’s and Women’s National Teams. The accompanying National Congress and Trade Show will run concurrently in the nearby Tampa Convention Center.

$25 and up

Jack Johnson: Meet the Moonlight 2022 Tour

Friday, August 19 at 7:15pm

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Singer and guitarist Jack Johnson brings his latest tour to Tampa with special guest, Ziggy Marley.

$41.50 and up

Tracy Morgan

Friday, August 19-20

Tampa Improv

SNL and 30 Rock star, Tracy Morgan, is bringing his standup routine to Tampa. Guests must be 21 and over and all seating is based on a first-come first-serve basis. This is a special engagement only feature two-person shared tables and four-person table ticket options only. VIP tickets are available.

$48 and up

Fl!p Circus

August 19-September 5

Westfield Brandon

Imagine a show where your seat gives you an intimate, up close and personal interaction with the artists. Taking place at Westfield Brandon, Fl!p Circus is a unique show with a vintage, modern feel. Created by the Vasquez family over 50 years ago, Fl!p Circus takes place in a distinct red and white striped big-top tent and brings acts from all over the world. From comedic routines to aerial acts to the Globe of Death Motorcycles, there are captivating acts to entertain all ages.

$25-$65

Breakfast (Painting) with Elephants

Saturday, August 20 from 8am-9:30pm

ZooTampa

Start your day at ZooTampa with a light breakfast and a special training session featuring one of Africa’s most beloved and endangered species, the African elephant. Plus, get a photo and watch one of the large, majestic creatures paint its very own masterpiece. |

$85 members/$110 non-members

Rosé All Day Tasting

Saturday, August 20 at 2pm

Sommalier Hideaway Wine Bar

Enjoy a laid-back flight of four different rosés – the perfect summertime red! There will be complimentary cheeses and bottles available for purchase.

$30 per person

Dierks Bentley: Beers on Me Tour

Saturday, August 20 at 7pm

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Country superstar Dierks Bentley brings his tour to Tampa with special guests Ashley McBride and Travis Denning.

$35.65 and up

August 22-28, THINGS TO DO / EVENTS IN TAMPA BAY

Publix Couples’ Cooking – A Tour of Brussels

Wednesday, August 24 at 6pm

Publix at Citrus Park

Learn about different classic dishes from Belgium that pay homage to how diverse and lesser known they are. Create mussels with fries and pepper sauce, asparagus with a butter sauce and mashed vegetables, beef stew, and spiced cookies. Wine is provided for adults 21+.

The Black Keys: The Dropout Boogie Tour

Thursday, August 25 at 7pm

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Get ready to rock out with The Black Keys and special guests, Band of Horses and Early James.

$29.50 and up

Gianmarco Soresi

Thursday, August 25- Saturday, August 27

Sidesplitters Comedy Club

Emmy-nominated comedian, Gianmarco Soresi, has been seen on Netflix, Amazon, and PBS. He’s also starred in several comedy shows on NBC, TBS, and Comedy Central and was the winner of Amazon’s Comics Watching Comics Season 8. 18 and up only.

$20 per person

Science After Dark: 60th Anniversary 60s Party!

Saturday, August 26 from 6pm-9pm

MOSI

Join MOSI as they celebrate their 60th anniversary in a groovy 60s style! Learn about plastics and polymers from hands-on demonstrations, hear stories about the height of the Space Race in the Saunders Planetarium and make your own lava lamp. Feel free to come dressed as yourself of dress in 60s style! Tickets include light appetizers, beer and wine samplings, MOSI exhibits, hands-on activities, Occulus Rift Beat Saber station, liquid nitrogen ice cream, interactive labs, and more.

$13.95 members/$15.95 non-members

An Evening with Damien Escobar

Saturday, August 26 at 7:30pm

Straz Center

America’s Got Talent star, Damien Escobar, brings his musical talent to Tampa. The violin virtuoso weaves stories of his personal journey into his breathtaking music.

$29.50 and up

Randy Rainbow

Friday, August 26 at 8pm

Ruth Eckerd Hall

America’s favorite musical satirist is taking his act on the road with his The Pink Glasses Tour . The two-time Emmy nominated singer, writer, and comedian will take on the hottest topics and skewer politicos of the day only as he can. Featuring accompaniment by some of Broadway’s finest musicians.

$38.75-$68.75

Breakfast (Painting) with Elephants

Saturday, August 27 from 8am-9:30pm

ZooTampa

Start your day at ZooTampa with a light breakfast and a special training session featuring one of Africa’s most beloved and endangered species, the African elephant. Plus, get a photo and watch one of the large, majestic creatures paint its very own masterpiece. |

$85 members/$110 non-members

Summer Rescue Event

Saturday, August 27 from 1pm-5pm

Crooked Thumb Brewery

Head to Crooked Thumb to join Dogs Allowed Tampa Bay for an end-of-summer rescue event. Meet adoptable dogs and help raise money for some furry friends in need. There will be several prizes donated from local sponsors along with live music and a food truck.

Free (food and drink available for purchase)

Santana + Earth, Wind, and Fire: Miraculous Supernatural Tour

Saturday, August 27 at 7pm

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Legendary musician, Santana, brings his tour to Tampa with special guests, Earth, Wind, and Fire.

$123 and up

Stand Up Comedy at BRU

Saturday, August 27 from 9pm-10:30pm

BRU Growler Bar

Enjoy a night filled with comedy and craft beer. Enjoy performances by Chris Sanders, Joanie J Werner, Jason Hedden, Scott Jernigan, Rashad Baker, and Alex Boyce.

$10 per person

More Things to Do – Ongoing Tampa Bay Events

Zoo Tampa Salutes U.S. Active Military with Free Admission

June 1 through September 1

From June 1 through September 1, all U.S. active-duty military, activated or drilling reservists, and National Guardsmen are eligible to receive one-time complimentary admission to the Zoo for themselves and up to three direct dependents. Offer is available online only for qualified U.S. active-duty military members who must register through ID.me.

Visit a Florida State Park for FREE with Your Library Card

June 1 through September 12

With your public library card, you can check out the Real Florida Reader Day Pass which provides free park admission to Florida’s state parks. This is a pass that you check out from your local library and will need to return, just like you would a library book. Each library location will receive an allotted number of passes for checkout by library patrons.

Aqua Nights

July 1 through August 5

Florida Aquarium

Enjoy extended hours every Friday night until 8pm. Groove to live entertainment and take part in far-out festivities for the whole family. Enjoy remembrances of the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s while you navigate through the galleries.

Included with general admission

1982 Summer Movie Series

July 1 thorugh August 7

Bilheimer Capital Theatre at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Go back in time and catch these popular 1982 releases on the big screen. Watch classics such as Poltergeist, The Thing, and Annie.

$5 general admission/$30 family four-packs (includes 4 tickets, 4 fountain drinks, and 4 boxes of popcorn)

Dolphintopia

Through July 30

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Beginning this month, guests will be transported to a summer of peace, love, and dolphins. Celebrate the facts, fiction, and fun of these enchanting marine mammals, while exploring the fascinating science of dolphins and their intimate connection with humans throughout history. Dolphintopia will feature unique dolphin art installations, activities, interactive shows, and vibrant Instagrammable photo ops. The elements of this saltwater celebration will change throughout the summer, offering annual members different experiences. The Dolphintopia celebration is included with general admission. Guests can also visit CMA’s resident dolphins in their habitats while visiting, and purchase VIP Dolphin Experiences or Photo Moment Experiences.

The Generous Pour Summer Wine Experience

July 5 through September 4

The Capital Grille

A wine pairing experience with six outstanding Tuscan wines from the Antinori family, who has been producing wine for 26 generations. Guests who participate in this year’s Generous Pour will be treated to wine selections hand-selected to pair with the restaurant’s signature menu items.

$32* with dinner

Musical Bingo Night

Tuesdays from 8-10pm

Crafty Squirrel St. Pete

Two rounds of musical bingo with 8 prizes. Plus enjoy the weekly Taco Tuesday special: a la carte Americana style tacos are only $2!

FREE Admission

Fairgrounds St. Pete

Permanent exhibition open Thursdays-Sundays

800 28th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Fairgrounds St. Pete is a permanent indoor immersive, explorable art and technology experience in St. Pete, Florida. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for you to immerse yourself in and enjoy.

$27

Art on the House

Thursdays from 4-8pm

Tampa Museum of Art

Every Thursday from 4 to 8 pm, the Tampa Museum of Art offers Art on the House where admission prices change to pay-as-you-will, and visitors choose whatever admission price they want to pay. Bring the family and celebrate 100 years of art in Tampa with exhibitions that emphasize ancient, modern, and contemporary art.

Choose your own admission price

St. Pete Shuffle Friday Nights

Fridays from 7-10pm

St. Pete Shuffle

Learn to play shuffleboard with help from St. Pete Shuffle’s staff and volunteers, who will get you set up on a court and teach you how to play.

$10; free for members and their guests

St. Pete Walking Mural Tours

Saturdays from 10-11:30am

Tour begins at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave. in downtown St. Petersburg

Visitors will hear the inside stories of the making of over 30 murals found in the four block tour. Limited to 10 people, masks required, book prior to 4 p.m. the prior day.

$19

Cuban Pathways: The Exhibition Tour

Every Monday and Friday at 1:30

Every third Saturday at 1:30

Tampa History Center

Embark on a guided tour through 500 years of Cuban history and its Tampa connections. This informative, 30-minute tour combines the location, people, and local connections to this Caribbean neighbor.

Featured image credit: Tampa Bay Brewing Company

The post The Best Things to Do in Tampa Bay this Month: Events and MORE! appeared first on Tampa Bay Date Night Guide .