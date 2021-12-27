Our Favorite Tampa Bay Events for January
OUR MONTHLY GUIDE TO THE BEST TAMPA BAY EVENTS FOR DATE NIGHT
Get out and explore this month with your favorite plus one by checking out one of these top Tampa Bay event picks for date night this January 2022! There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for Tampa Bay events for the rest of the month. You’ll also find an ongoing events section for even more date night ideas in Tampa. Check back often as we add more Tampa Bay events to this listing throughout the month.
Things to Do in Tampa January 1 – 2
Christmas Town at Busch Gardens
November 13, 2021 – January 2, 2022
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay
Enjoy park-wide festive fun at this award-winning holiday event. Ride the Holly Jolly Express train, view millions of twinkling lights from the top of a roller coaster, visit Santa in his workshop, and spend time with Rudolph and his friends from the classic holiday movie, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer . Guests can also enjoy festive live shows and take part in special holiday dining and shopping.
Included with park admission
Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park
November 19, 2021 – January 2, 2022
Curtis Hixon Park
Located along the Tampa Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays for children and adults of all ages.
FREE Admission; ice skating is $17 for 75 minutes of skating
Enchant Christmas
November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022
Tropicana Field
Become part of the magical story of “The Mischievous Elf” as you help save Christmas at the World of Enchant. Wander through the incredible dazzling display of lights, spin around on the ice-skating rink, and create some fun holiday crafts. Head over to Santa’s Landing to meet Santa himself.
$25 – $35
Tampa Bay Events for Date Night January 3 – 9
Sunset Yoga at St. Pete Pier
Wednesday, January 5
St. Pete Pier
Join The Body Electric Yoga Company every first Wednesday evening for a FREE yoga class at St. Pete Pier. Bring water and your own yoga mat.
FREE
Downtown Concert at Rock The Park
Thursday, January 6, 6:30pm
Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park
This free monthly music series showcases musical talents of all genres. This month’s free outdoor concert features performances from The Wandering Hours, Summer Hoop, and Guianna B.
FREE admission
Live & Local
January 7 – 8, 6-9pm
Straz Center Riverwalk Stage
Head to the Riverwalk Stage for a FREE outdoor concert featuring local talent.
FREE Admission
St. Pete Second Saturday Art Walk
Saturday, January 8, 5-9pm
Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, Warehouse Arts District and downtown Waterfront Arts District
Visit multiple art galleries during this nighttime celebration of the arts in St. Pete. Drive yourself or choose a district to park & walk to your favorite spots or discover new ones!
FREE Admission
SkyWatch at MOSI
Saturday, January 8, 7-10:30pm
MOSI
Join space experts to enjoy an evening of space exploration through MOSI’s telescopes! SkyWatch stargazing events are located in the parking lot outside of the Whitney Andrews Lang Center for Learning, on the east side of MOSI’s campus.
FREE Admission
Florida Orchestra Presents Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet
Sat, January 8, 8pm at Mahaffey Theater
Sun, January 9, 7:30pm at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Feel the passion of the star-crossed lovers through the power and poetry of music. Also, Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F featuring Sara Davis Buechner, and Polina Nazaykinskaya’s Winter Bells.
$18 and up
3 First Dates Improv Comedy Show
Saturdays January 8 – February 26, 9pm
Spitfire Comedy House
Chicago-style improv comedy in downtown St Pete where 6 improvisers pair up for 3 first dates and it’s a train wreck of laughter! Don’t miss the best and worst dates ever, featuring a new cast every month. 3 First Dates is now in it’s 3rd year! Don’t miss one of Spitfire’s best original comedies.
$20
Things to Do in Tampa January 10 – 16
Summer: The Donna Summer Musical
January 11 – 26, multiple showtimes
Straz Center
With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.
$39 and up
The Reception – An Interactive Wedding Expo
Tuesday, January 11, 5-8pm
The Gathering at Armature Works
Vendors bring their vision to life with live demos including two staged wedding ceremonies and a “Reception” with live music. You’ll have the chance to interact with an array of local vendors such as photographers, florists, DJ’s, live musicians, cake artists, stationary & gift providers, preferred caterers, party and furniture rentals and more. Ticket includes entry for you and one guest plus a complimentary glass of champagne.
$20
Jazz Night at Intermezzo
Tuesday, January 11, 7pm
Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails
Monthly jazz night on the second Tuesday of each month featuring Nate Najar and Friends.
FREE Admission
Napa Wine Class with Cru Cellars
Thursday, January 13th, 6-8pm
Show & Tell room at Armature Works
Attention Napa wine lovers! This class will teach you what makes Napa wine so special as you taste your way through more than 6 unique wines. Tickets also include a cheese plate.
$60
Date Night Cooking Class: A Taste of Tuscany
Saturday, January 15, 7pm
Sur La Table Hyde Park Village
In this hands-on cooking class, you and your plus one will practice creating an herbaceous crust for pork, putting together an umami-packed ragout and roasting broccolini to the perfect char. Then you’ll poach pears to dress up a creamy Prosecco zabaglione.
$79
An Evening with Allen Stone
Sunday, January 16, 8:30pm
Tampa Theatre
Tampa Theatre and AEG Presents are proud to announce that R&B / soul singer Allen Stone is making Tampa Theatre a stop on his An Evening with Allen Stone Tour.
$29.50 – $49.50
Things to Do in Tampa January 17 – 23
3rd Thursday Tampa
Thursday, January 20, 6-10pm
Grand Central at Kennedy
Downtown Tampa’s monthly street food fest. Free 2-hour parking and dog-friendly.
FREE Admission
It’s All About Beer: Sierra Nevada
Thursday, January 20, 6pm
Independent Bar & Cafe, Tampa
During this new monthly event series, breweries share their knowledge and insight about their brewery, the brewing process and their future plans.
FREE Admission
Art After Dark
Friday, January 21, 6pm
81Bay Brewing Company
Every third Friday starting at 6pm, local artists fill the taproom, joining together to collaborate, support and celebrate the thriving Tampa Bay art community.
FREE Admission
Sex N’ The City: A Super Unauthorized Musical Parody
Friday, January 21, 7:30pm
Straz Center
This “super” unauthorized musical parody follows your favorite single gals looking for love in the big city.
$34.50
Things to Do in Tampa January 24 – 31
Guest Artist Concert: Ben Rosenblum Trio
Wednesday, January 26, 7:30-8:30pm
The Ferman Center for the Arts – University of Tampa
Award-winning New York City jazz pianist Ben Rosenblum will perform an intimate concert at the University of Tampa in Tampa, part of a fourteen performance Southeast tour through Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.
FREE
Fourth Friday Tampa
Friday, January 28, beginning at 5:30pm
Multiple participating venues
Monthly arts & culture crawl throughout Tampa’s Downtown, providing you an evening of special offerings, free admission to participating arts and cultural venues, live music, programs by cultural destinations and much more!
FREE
Fourth Friday: Pirate Party featuring Roxx Revolt & The Velvets
Friday, January 28, 6:30-9pm
Straz Center Riverwalk Stage
Roxx Revolt & The Velvets invade the Riverwalk Stage for a raucous Pirate Party in celebration of the return of Gasparilla. Weather permitting.
FREE
Tango Fire
Friday, January 28, 7:30pm
Straz Center
Accompanied by unforgettable music by Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel, the exhilarating show combines the rawness and sophistication, seductive and sultry side of Tango, evoking the intoxicating passion of late-night Buenos Aires.
$29.50 and up
Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2022
Saturday, January 29, 9am-10pm
Downtown Tampa
In this annual re-enactment of Tampa’s historic pirate invasion, the only fully-rigged pirate ship in the world, the Jose Gasparilla, emerges at the south end of Hillsborough Bay followed by hundreds if not thousands of boats. The vibrant Gasparilla Flotilla then makes its way across Hillsborough Bay and into Seddon Channel (between Davis Island & Harbour Island) and the Gasparilla Invasion has begun! When the Jose Gasparilla docks at the Tampa Convention Center at 1pm, the Mayor of Tampa surrenders the Key to the City to the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. With the Key to the City in hand, the Krewe celebrates their victory in a Parade of Pirates down Bayshore Boulevard.
FREE; Ticketed seats and parties available
Gasparilla Invasion Brunch
Saturday, January 29, beginning at 10am
Tampa Convention Center
Enjoy a full brunch buffet, entertainment, a cash bar, and a reserved seat for the best view of the historic Gasparilla Invasion.
$125 and up; brunch and bleacher seating for the parade combo ticket available for $160
Italian Pasta Workshop
Monday, January 31, 7pm
Sur La Table Hyde Park Village
Discover how homemade pasta is worth the effort in this scratch to finish hands-on class. You will learn essential pasta techniques—from mixing and rolling dough to cutting pappardelle noodles and filling ravioli.
$79
More Things to do this Week – Ongoing Tampa Bay Events
Winter Beach at St. Pete Pier
November 20, 2021 – January 17, 2022
St. Pete Pier
2021 marks the debut of a new holiday tradition, Winter Beach at the St. Pete Pier. Activities at this inaugural holiday event include free holiday movies, a holiday market, snow days and more. But the true highlight is ice skating in an outdoor rink made of real ice! The fun is enhanced with themed ice skating nights like Britney night, 90s night, and a Santa hat skate.
FREE Admission; ice skating is $17 for 75 minutes of skating
Hillsborough County 2022 Hiking Spree
Through March 31, 2022
Multiple participating parks
This year’s challenge includes 26 trails across 22 unique parks, several of which are Florida State Parks. You’ll receive a prize once you’ve registered (it’s free) and completed at least eight of the trails before March 31, 2022. The prizes are a patch, medallion for a hiking stick, or a pet bandana.
FREE to register
Musical Bingo Night
Tuesdays from 8-10pm
Crafty Squirrel St. Pete
Two rounds of musical bingo with 8 prizes. Plus enjoy the weekly Taco Tuesday special: a la carte Americana style tacos are only $2!
FREE Admission
Fairgrounds St. Pete
Permanent exhibition open Thursdays-Sundays
800 28th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712
Fairgrounds St. Pete is a permanent indoor immersive, explorable art and technology experience in St. Pete, Florida. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for you to immerse yourself in and enjoy.
$27
U-Pick Strawberries at JG Ranch
Thursdays – Sundays , 9am-4pm
JG Ranch – Brooksville
JG Ranch is open for strawberry season! Call 352-799-0556 for current availability before you head out.
Call for 2022 pricing info
Art on the House
Thursdays from 4-8pm
Tampa Museum of Art
Every Thursday from 4 to 8 pm, the Tampa Museum of Art offers Art on the House where admission prices change to pay-as-you-will, and visitors choose whatever admission price they want to pay. Bring the family and celebrate 100 years of art in Tampa with exhibitions that emphasize ancient, modern, and contemporary art.
Choose your own admission price
St. Pete Shuffle Friday Nights
Fridays from 7-10pm
St. Pete Shuffle
Learn to play shuffleboard with help from St. Pete Shuffle’s staff and volunteers, who will get you set up on a court and teach you how to play.
$10; free for members and their guests
St. Pete Walking Mural Tours
Saturdays from 10-11:30am
Tour begins at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave. in downtown St. Petersburg
Visitors will hear the inside stories of the making of over 30 murals found in the four block tour. Limited to 10 people, masks required, book prior to 4 p.m. the prior day.
$19
Bend, Bubbles & Brunch
Sundays from 10-11am
Epicurean Hotel
Recenter and restart with poolside yoga. Keep the relaxation going with a complimentary glass of Champagne or Ketel One Botanicals cocktails at the end of class. Enjoy all day pool access and stay for brunch at Élevage.
$25 in advance; $30 at the door
Feature image credit: Fourth Friday Tampa
