Our Favorite Tampa Bay Events for January

Get out and explore this month with your favorite plus one by checking out one of these top Tampa Bay event picks for date night this January 2022! There’s a lot on our curated guide of things to do, so keep scrolling! It starts with event highlights for things to do this week, followed by our top picks for Tampa Bay events for the rest of the month. You’ll also find an ongoing events section for even more date night ideas in Tampa. Check back often as we add more Tampa Bay events to this listing throughout the month.

Things to Do in Tampa January 1 – 2

Christmas Town at Busch Gardens

November 13, 2021 – January 2, 2022

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

Enjoy park-wide festive fun at this award-winning holiday event. Ride the Holly Jolly Express train, view millions of twinkling lights from the top of a roller coaster, visit Santa in his workshop, and spend time with Rudolph and his friends from the classic holiday movie, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer . Guests can also enjoy festive live shows and take part in special holiday dining and shopping.

Included with park admission

Winter Village at Curtis Hixon Park

November 19, 2021 – January 2, 2022

Curtis Hixon Park

Located along the Tampa Riverwalk, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is transformed with the sights, sounds and activities of the holidays for children and adults of all ages.

FREE Admission; ice skating is $17 for 75 minutes of skating

Enchant Christmas

November 26, 2021 – January 2, 2022

Tropicana Field

Become part of the magical story of “The Mischievous Elf” as you help save Christmas at the World of Enchant. Wander through the incredible dazzling display of lights, spin around on the ice-skating rink, and create some fun holiday crafts. Head over to Santa’s Landing to meet Santa himself.

$25 – $35

Tampa Bay Events for Date Night January 3 – 9

Sunset Yoga at St. Pete Pier

Wednesday, January 5

St. Pete Pier

Join The Body Electric Yoga Company every first Wednesday evening for a FREE yoga class at St. Pete Pier. Bring water and your own yoga mat.

FREE

Downtown Concert at Rock The Park

Thursday, January 6, 6:30pm

Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park

This free monthly music series showcases musical talents of all genres. This month’s free outdoor concert features performances from The Wandering Hours, Summer Hoop, and Guianna B.

FREE admission

Live & Local

January 7 – 8, 6-9pm

Straz Center Riverwalk Stage

Head to the Riverwalk Stage for a FREE outdoor concert featuring local talent.

FREE Admission

St. Pete Second Saturday Art Walk

Saturday, January 8, 5-9pm

Central Arts District, EDGE District, Grand Central District, Warehouse Arts District and downtown Waterfront Arts District

Visit multiple art galleries during this nighttime celebration of the arts in St. Pete. Drive yourself or choose a district to park & walk to your favorite spots or discover new ones!

FREE Admission

SkyWatch at MOSI

Saturday, January 8, 7-10:30pm

MOSI

Join space experts to enjoy an evening of space exploration through MOSI’s telescopes! SkyWatch stargazing events are located in the parking lot outside of the Whitney Andrews Lang Center for Learning, on the east side of MOSI’s campus.

FREE Admission

Florida Orchestra Presents Prokofiev’s Romeo and Juliet

Sat, January 8, 8pm at Mahaffey Theater

Sun, January 9, 7:30pm at Ruth Eckerd Hall

Feel the passion of the star-crossed lovers through the power and poetry of music. Also, Gershwin’s Piano Concerto in F featuring Sara Davis Buechner, and Polina Nazaykinskaya’s Winter Bells.

$18 and up

3 First Dates Improv Comedy Show

Saturdays January 8 – February 26, 9pm

Spitfire Comedy House

Chicago-style improv comedy in downtown St Pete where 6 improvisers pair up for 3 first dates and it’s a train wreck of laughter! Don’t miss the best and worst dates ever, featuring a new cast every month. 3 First Dates is now in it’s 3rd year! Don’t miss one of Spitfire’s best original comedies.

$20

Things to Do in Tampa January 10 – 16

Summer: The Donna Summer Musical

January 11 – 26, multiple showtimes

Straz Center

With a score featuring more than 20 of Summer’s classic hits including “Love to Love You Baby,” “Bad Girls” and “Hot Stuff,” this electric experience is a moving tribute to the voice of a generation.

$39 and up

The Reception – An Interactive Wedding Expo

Tuesday, January 11, 5-8pm

The Gathering at Armature Works

Vendors bring their vision to life with live demos including two staged wedding ceremonies and a “Reception” with live music. You’ll have the chance to interact with an array of local vendors such as photographers, florists, DJ’s, live musicians, cake artists, stationary & gift providers, preferred caterers, party and furniture rentals and more. Ticket includes entry for you and one guest plus a complimentary glass of champagne.

$20

Jazz Night at Intermezzo

Tuesday, January 11, 7pm

Intermezzo Coffee & Cocktails

Monthly jazz night on the second Tuesday of each month featuring Nate Najar and Friends.

FREE Admission

Napa Wine Class with Cru Cellars

Thursday, January 13th, 6-8pm

Show & Tell room at Armature Works

Attention Napa wine lovers! This class will teach you what makes Napa wine so special as you taste your way through more than 6 unique wines. Tickets also include a cheese plate.

$60

Date Night Cooking Class: A Taste of Tuscany

Saturday, January 15, 7pm

Sur La Table Hyde Park Village

In this hands-on cooking class, you and your plus one will practice creating an herbaceous crust for pork, putting together an umami-packed ragout and roasting broccolini to the perfect char. Then you’ll poach pears to dress up a creamy Prosecco zabaglione.

$79

An Evening with Allen Stone

Sunday, January 16, 8:30pm

Tampa Theatre

Tampa Theatre and AEG Presents are proud to announce that R&B / soul singer Allen Stone is making Tampa Theatre a stop on his An Evening with Allen Stone Tour.

$29.50 – $49.50

Things to Do in Tampa January 17 – 23

3rd Thursday Tampa

Thursday, January 20, 6-10pm

Grand Central at Kennedy

Downtown Tampa’s monthly street food fest. Free 2-hour parking and dog-friendly.

FREE Admission

It’s All About Beer: Sierra Nevada

Thursday, January 20, 6pm

Independent Bar & Cafe, Tampa

During this new monthly event series, breweries share their knowledge and insight about their brewery, the brewing process and their future plans.

FREE Admission

Art After Dark

Friday, January 21, 6pm

81Bay Brewing Company

Every third Friday starting at 6pm, local artists fill the taproom, joining together to collaborate, support and celebrate the thriving Tampa Bay art community.

FREE Admission

Sex N’ The City: A Super Unauthorized Musical Parody

Friday, January 21, 7:30pm

Straz Center

This “super” unauthorized musical parody follows your favorite single gals looking for love in the big city.

$34.50

Things to Do in Tampa January 24 – 31

Guest Artist Concert: Ben Rosenblum Trio

Wednesday, January 26, 7:30-8:30pm

The Ferman Center for the Arts – University of Tampa

Award-winning New York City jazz pianist Ben Rosenblum will perform an intimate concert at the University of Tampa in Tampa, part of a fourteen performance Southeast tour through Florida, Georgia and South Carolina.

FREE

Fourth Friday Tampa

Friday, January 28, beginning at 5:30pm

Multiple participating venues

Monthly arts & culture crawl throughout Tampa’s Downtown, providing you an evening of special offerings, free admission to participating arts and cultural venues, live music, programs by cultural destinations and much more!

FREE

Fourth Friday: Pirate Party featuring Roxx Revolt & The Velvets

Friday, January 28, 6:30-9pm

Straz Center Riverwalk Stage

Roxx Revolt & The Velvets invade the Riverwalk Stage for a raucous Pirate Party in celebration of the return of Gasparilla. Weather permitting.

FREE

Tango Fire

Friday, January 28, 7:30pm

Straz Center

Accompanied by unforgettable music by Piazzolla, Pugliese and Gardel, the exhilarating show combines the rawness and sophistication, seductive and sultry side of Tango, evoking the intoxicating passion of late-night Buenos Aires.

$29.50 and up

Seminole Hard Rock Gasparilla Pirate Fest 2022

Saturday, January 29, 9am-10pm

Downtown Tampa

In this annual re-enactment of Tampa’s historic pirate invasion, the only fully-rigged pirate ship in the world, the Jose Gasparilla, emerges at the south end of Hillsborough Bay followed by hundreds if not thousands of boats. The vibrant Gasparilla Flotilla then makes its way across Hillsborough Bay and into Seddon Channel (between Davis Island & Harbour Island) and the Gasparilla Invasion has begun! When the Jose Gasparilla docks at the Tampa Convention Center at 1pm, the Mayor of Tampa surrenders the Key to the City to the Captain of Ye Mystic Krewe of Gasparilla. With the Key to the City in hand, the Krewe celebrates their victory in a Parade of Pirates down Bayshore Boulevard.

FREE; Ticketed seats and parties available

Gasparilla Invasion Brunch

Saturday, January 29, beginning at 10am

Tampa Convention Center

Enjoy a full brunch buffet, entertainment, a cash bar, and a reserved seat for the best view of the historic Gasparilla Invasion.

$125 and up; brunch and bleacher seating for the parade combo ticket available for $160

Italian Pasta Workshop

Monday, January 31, 7pm

Sur La Table Hyde Park Village

Discover how homemade pasta is worth the effort in this scratch to finish hands-on class. You will learn essential pasta techniques—from mixing and rolling dough to cutting pappardelle noodles and filling ravioli.

$79

More Things to do this Week – Ongoing Tampa Bay Events

Winter Beach at St. Pete Pier

November 20, 2021 – January 17, 2022

St. Pete Pier

2021 marks the debut of a new holiday tradition, Winter Beach at the St. Pete Pier. Activities at this inaugural holiday event include free holiday movies, a holiday market, snow days and more. But the true highlight is ice skating in an outdoor rink made of real ice! The fun is enhanced with themed ice skating nights like Britney night, 90s night, and a Santa hat skate.

FREE Admission; ice skating is $17 for 75 minutes of skating

Hillsborough County 2022 Hiking Spree

Through March 31, 2022

Multiple participating parks

This year’s challenge includes 26 trails across 22 unique parks, several of which are Florida State Parks. You’ll receive a prize once you’ve registered (it’s free) and completed at least eight of the trails before March 31, 2022. The prizes are a patch, medallion for a hiking stick, or a pet bandana.

FREE to register

Musical Bingo Night

Tuesdays from 8-10pm

Crafty Squirrel St. Pete

Two rounds of musical bingo with 8 prizes. Plus enjoy the weekly Taco Tuesday special: a la carte Americana style tacos are only $2!

FREE Admission

Fairgrounds St. Pete

Permanent exhibition open Thursdays-Sundays

800 28th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Fairgrounds St. Pete is a permanent indoor immersive, explorable art and technology experience in St. Pete, Florida. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for you to immerse yourself in and enjoy.

$27

U-Pick Strawberries at JG Ranch

Thursdays – Sundays , 9am-4pm

JG Ranch – Brooksville

JG Ranch is open for strawberry season! Call 352-799-0556 for current availability before you head out.

Call for 2022 pricing info

Art on the House

Thursdays from 4-8pm

Tampa Museum of Art

Every Thursday from 4 to 8 pm, the Tampa Museum of Art offers Art on the House where admission prices change to pay-as-you-will, and visitors choose whatever admission price they want to pay. Bring the family and celebrate 100 years of art in Tampa with exhibitions that emphasize ancient, modern, and contemporary art.

Choose your own admission price

St. Pete Shuffle Friday Nights

Fridays from 7-10pm

St. Pete Shuffle

Learn to play shuffleboard with help from St. Pete Shuffle’s staff and volunteers, who will get you set up on a court and teach you how to play.

$10; free for members and their guests

St. Pete Walking Mural Tours

Saturdays from 10-11:30am

Tour begins at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave. in downtown St. Petersburg

Visitors will hear the inside stories of the making of over 30 murals found in the four block tour. Limited to 10 people, masks required, book prior to 4 p.m. the prior day.

$19

Bend, Bubbles & Brunch

Sundays from 10-11am

Epicurean Hotel

Recenter and restart with poolside yoga. Keep the relaxation going with a complimentary glass of Champagne or Ketel One Botanicals cocktails at the end of class. Enjoy all day pool access and stay for brunch at Élevage.

$25 in advance; $30 at the door

