Things to Do in Tampa Clearwater & St. Pete in February

Featured Events

Feb 23, 7:30pm

Magician, Comedian, and Television Personality Justin Willman aims to melt your brain and make you laugh for his Bilheimer Capitol Theatre debut! His live show is simultaneously mind-blowing and hilarious, and will likely keep you up at night wondering how the heck any of it was possible. He is best known as the star and creator of the hit Netflix series Magic For Humans.



April 8

10,000 rubber ducks will race down the Hillsborough River in front of Curtis Hixon Park to compete for amazing prizes. The family event will feature games, food, and entertainment leading up to the big race. Ducks can be purchased in advance for $5 at TampaDuckRace.com , you don’t have to be present to win. Benefiting The Tampa Kiwanis Foundation, which supports many local children’s programs.





March 30-April 2

Join Tall Ships ® for a 4-day maritime celebration as the Port St. Pete becomes an Official Host Port of the TALL SHIPS CHALLENGE® Gulf Coast Series! Don’t miss this rare chance to catch a glimpse, step aboard, and even set sail on the 2023 fleet of tall ships . Kids of all ages will love touring and exploring these majestic tall ships .

Enjoy fine festival foods and food trucks, craft beers, music, street performers, kids activities and festival marketplace. Tall Ships ® St. Pete promises to be an experience you and your family will never forget!

Festival Tickets starting at $9.95 and are selling fast! Reserve yours now!



Things to Do This Week in Tampa, Clearwater, St. Pete: February 20-28, 2023

Chicago

February 21 – 26, 7:30pm

Straz Center

After 25 years, CHICAGO is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you’ve ever seen.

Tickets start at $47.50

Julie Black & Her Band

Friday, February 24, 6:30pm

Riverwalk Stage

Critically acclaimed artist Julie Black performs creative, original, no-compromise music. A kindred spirit of free and fiery souls, she’s a songwriter whose personal story is deep, complex and inspiring. FREE

The Greatest Showman – Sing-Along

Saturday, February 25, 10am, 12:30pm, 3pm, 5:30pm, 8pm

Gigglewaters

$5

TAMPA TACO FEST

Saturday, Feb 25, Doors: 10:00am

4810 NORTH HIMES AVENUE

5th Annual Tampa Taco Fest! An event that allows you to taste your way around Tampa’s best taco vendors with a margarita bar, live entertainment, and family-friendly activities

$7 general admission, $40 VIP with 2 beverages and 2 tacos included

Art and Seafood on the Waterfront 2023

Saturday, February 25, 11am – 9pm, and Sunday, February 26, 11am – 6pm

Location

110 Veterans Memorial Ln 110 Veterans Memorial Lane Safety Harbor

FREE – food and beverage prices vary

76th Fiesta Day

Saturday, February 25, 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.

7th Avenue, Ybor City

Food, arts and crafts, and live music + dance performances

FREE

Looking ahead…

St. Patrick’s Day Events and Specials

Ilana Glazer & Friends

Thursday, March 2, 8pm

Tampa Theatre

$37 and up

ZooBrews

Saturday, March 4, 7:30pm-10:30pm

ZooTampa

ZooTampa’s annual event returns! Enjoy up-close animal encounters, live entertainment, endless food, and unlimited drinks. VIP tickets available.

$69-$139

FBG 2023 Craft Beer Festival

Saturday, March 4, 2pm – 5pm

Perry Harvey Sr. Park 1000 E. Harrison St. Tampa

raise a glass to toast the success of Florida craft beer.

$45 – $65

Gasparilla Festival of The Arts

Saturday and Sunday, March 4-5

Julian B. Lane Riverfront Park

For two days, the Gasparilla Festival of the Arts will showcase artists and their work across mediums including ceramic, digital, drawing, fiber, glass, jewelry, mixed media, painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, watercolor and wood.

FREE

Florida Strawberry Festival

Thu, Mar 2, 2023 – Sun, Mar 12, 2023

Plant City

Adults (ages 13+): $10

Children (ages 6-12): $5

Children (ages 5 and under): FREE with paid adult admission

Cowboy Bebop LIVE

Monday, March 6, 7:30pm

Hough Hall

A complete multimedia experience highlighting the story of critically acclaimed anime, Cowboy Bebop on the big screen with live music by a 14-piece jazz ensemble with world-class musicians

$20 – $30

Hollywood Awards Night

Sunday, March 12 6:30pm

Tampa Theatre

Film fans are invited to toast the Oscar nominees and celebrate the winners together at the Tampa Theatre’s 24th Annual Hollywood Awards Night. Hop in a limo, ride around the block and step onto the red carpet where you’ll stroll past fans and paparazzi and rub shoulders with costumed characters. Inside enjoy games, prizes, popcorn and a cash bar while watching coverage of the Oscars. Tickets start at $25 and go up to $150 for the VIIP party deck.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T.

Thursday, March 30, 8pm

Ruth Eckerd Hall

Starring a live band and supreme vocalists, come experience a night of music by one of the greatest artists of all time.

$35 – $100

Tampa Bay Taco Week

April 20 – April 30

Multiple locations

COMEDIAN LESLIE JONES

Friday, May 12, 8pm

Tampa Theatre

Tickets range from $39.50-$69.50

Gasparilla International Film Festival

March 23 – March 26

Tampa Theatre

Fall Out Boy – So Much For (Tour) Dust

Tuesday, July 25, 2023 6:30 PM

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

More Things to Do – Ongoing Tampa Bay Events

Dolphintopia

Clearwater Marine Aquarium, Clearwater Beach

Beginning this month, guests will be transported to a summer of peace, love, and dolphins. Celebrate the facts, fiction, and fun of these enchanting marine mammals, while exploring the fascinating science of dolphins and their intimate connection with humans throughout history. Dolphintopia will feature unique dolphin art installations, activities, interactive shows, and vibrant Instagrammable photo ops.

The elements of this saltwater celebration will change throughout the summer, offering annual members different experiences. The Dolphintopia celebration is included with general admission. Guests can also visit CMA’s resident dolphins in their habitats while visiting, and purchase VIP Dolphin Experiences or Photo Moment Experiences.

Silent Party Tampa

Select Fridays or Saturdays, usually the second Saturday of the month

Aloft Tampa Downtown

$30

Musical Bingo Night

Tuesdays from 8 – 10pm

Crafty Squirrel St. Pete, St. Pete

Two rounds of musical bingo with 8 prizes. Plus enjoy the weekly Taco Tuesday special: a la carte Americana style tacos are only $2!

FREE Admission

Fairgrounds St. Pete

Permanent exhibition open Thursdays – Sundays

800 28th St S, St. Petersburg, FL 33712

Fairgrounds St. Pete is a permanent indoor immersive, explorable art and technology experience in St. Pete, Florida. Over 60 local and international artists were commissioned to make art for you to immerse yourself in and enjoy.

$27

Art on the House

Thursdays from 4 – 8pm

Tampa Museum of Art, downtown Tampa

Every Thursday from 4 to 8 pm, the Tampa Museum of Art offers Art on the House where admission prices change to pay-as-you-will, and visitors choose whatever admission price they want to pay. Bring the family and celebrate 100 years of art in Tampa with exhibitions that emphasize ancient, modern, and contemporary art.

Choose your own admission price

St. Pete Shuffle Friday Nights

Fridays from 7 – 10pm

St. Pete Shuffle, St. Pete

Learn to play shuffleboard with help from St. Pete Shuffle’s staff and volunteers, who will get you set up on a court and teach you how to play.

$10; free for members and their guests

St. Pete Walking Mural Tours

Saturdays from 10 – 11:30am, St. Pete

Tour begins at Florida CraftArt, 501 Central Ave. in downtown St. Petersburg

Visitors will hear the inside stories of the making of over 30 murals found in the four block tour. Limited to 10 people, masks required, book prior to 4 p.m. the prior day.

$19

Cuban Pathways: The Exhibition Tour

Every Monday and Friday at 1:30

Every third Saturday at 1:30

Tampa History Center, Tampa

Embark on a guided tour through 500 years of Cuban history and its Tampa connections. This informative, 30-minute tour combines the location, people, and local connections to this Caribbean neighborhood.

