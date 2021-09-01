Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

‘Today, we mourn. Tomorrow, we fight’: Most restrictive abortion law in U.S. affects underserved Texas women

By Laura Figi
Posted by 
Austonia
Austonia
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4S0k3Q_0bjoEdXE00

The most extreme abortion law since Roe v. Wade went into effect today in Texas, banning the procedure well before many women know they're pregnant. With no action from the U.S. Supreme Court, some Austinites are mourning a bill they thought would never pass.

The new law and 665 others were signed by Gov. Greg Abbott after the regular legislative session in May . Senate Bill 8 bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected at around six weeks, respectively. The bill offers no exceptions for rape or incest and also empowers private citizens to sue abortion providers or anyone who "aids or abets" the procedure.

A handful of other states have passed similar bills that were blocked by the courts but Texas' uniquely puts enforcement into the hands of the people. Lawsuits carry no criminal penalty but anyone who successfully sues a clinic provider could be awarded $10,000 or more.

While some organizations like the ACLU of Texas hoped the "Heartbeat Bill" would be struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, it failed to take action before going into effect today and minutes before midnight Wednesday, refused to block the law in a 5 to 4 vote. In another attempt to go around the bill, a Travis County judge issued a temporary restraining order against the legislation on Tuesday. However, the restraining order does not strike the bill down since it will be enforced through civil court.

Attempts to tear down Roe v. Wade protections in Texas are not new, Elizabeth Doyel, an Austin-based women's rights activist at political communications firm Superior Blue who previously worked at Planned Parenthood at Greater Texas. Major abortion providers in the city, like Planned Parenthood and Whole Women's Health clinics, are complying with the law and dramatically reducing procedures to only permitted medical emergencies.

"There are so many women in Texas that woke up today and didn't realize what had happened," Doyel said. "Today, we mourn. Tomorrow, we have to get up and we have to fight."

'I can't help you, I will be sued.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I4uSJ_0bjoEdXE00

(Steve Rhodes/CC)

Doyel, who lives in the Rosedale neighborhood, has never had an abortion and is past her childbearing years but SB8 still affects her—she says it sets back years of work she has done and takes an emotional toll. Doyel remembers helping a friend in high school who was raped get an abortion in rural Arkansas. Doyel was quickly disowned by her friend's parents afterward—something she said changed the direction of her life.

"It makes me scared for that young woman who exists somewhere in Texas, to know that she has no one to turn to because her friends will be like, 'I can't help you. I will be sued for at least $10,000,'" Doyel said, holding back tears. "The Texas Legislative Republicans have made average Texans vigilantes. That's part of it that I find just horrifying."

Doyel says she has been there for friends who needed abortions—and people who have died trying to get one—and worries about the future and safety of women, especially those who are underprivileged.

'A plane ticket is more than a lot of people can afford.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03jnJe_0bjoEdXE00

(Pexels)

The new bills won't stop abortions for Texans who have the means to travel—abortion is legal without any term restrictions in Colorado and in most circumstances in New Mexico and Nevada. Financially comfortable women will still be able to get an abortion if need be but the law will put much more strain on disadvantaged communities.

Doyel said she's been fighting the misconception that all abortions result from assault or unwanted pregnancy—restricting abortions puts the lives of women who can't carry to term, can't afford a child or are too young to raise a child, in danger.

"Texas is not a small state; it takes hours to get to an abortion provider in Colorado, or New Mexico, or Nevada or any of those type of places," Doyel said. "A plane ticket is more than a lot of people can afford. Abortion has always been available for wealthy, white women who need it. Abortion access for women in other groups: rural, poor, women of color, has not been possible and that's what Roe, opened up."

​'A moment of political theater'

Texas Right to Life, a nonprofit organization that opposes abortion in all forms, set up a "whistleblower" website to report violations of the new law.

"These lawsuits are not against the women," Texas Right to Life Legislative Director John Seago told NPR . "The lawsuits would be against the individuals making money off of the abortion, the abortion industry itself. So this is not 'spy on your neighbor and see if they're having an abortion.'"

With other issues in Texas' infrastructure, like the power grid that collapsed in February and Austin's growing affordability crisis, Doyel said she is sad, but not surprised, that Texas legislators have chosen not to target more pressing issues.

"A group of people in that pink building made a decision to take away a fundamental right for a woman, all in a moment of political theater," Doyel said. "Austin is a blueberry in a bowl of tomato soup as they say, but there's plenty of tomato soup in this town."

This story was updated Thursday morning to include that the U.S. Supreme Court voted to not block the law.

Comments / 55

Austonia

Austonia

Austin, TX
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. Free, no paywalls. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market. We're non-partisan--we just tell you what's happening. Find us also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.

 https://austonia.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Colorado State
Local
Texas Government
State
Nevada State
City
Nevada, TX
City
Austin, TX
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Law#Abortion Rights#Abortion Clinic#The U S Supreme Court#Senate#Superior Blue#Planned Parenthood At#Whole Women S Health#Republicans#Texans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
ACLU
Related
Texas StatePosted by
Austonia

Texas' growth may be slowed by new abortion law, poll reports

After a decade of steady growth, could Texas' new abortion law hinder Austin's Boomtown status?. The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 to keep the law in place Wednesday, quashing any hopes from Austinites that the bill would be overturned. According to a poll by PerryUndem, 66% of college-educated workers said they would not take a job in a state that prohibits abortions after six weeks and around half of the respondents said they would move out of a state with such restrictions, coinciding with Senate Bill 8 that went into effect Wednesday in Texas.
Texas StatePosted by
Austonia

Gun control advocates say new permitless carry law could endanger Texans, and some constitutionalists agree

Just over three months after nearly two dozen gun laws were signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, those often controversial amendments are set to go into place today. The session's flagship gun bill allows Texans to carry handguns without a permit effective Wednesday. Called "permitless carry" by some and "constitutional carry" by others, the law has been deemed Wild West-esque and unsafe by police organizations and some public figures but has been touted as a constitutional right by GOP lawmakers.
Texas StatePosted by
Austonia

Republican bill tightening Texas election laws is headed to Gov. Greg Abbott's desk

A wave of changes to Texas elections, including new voting restrictions, are headed to Gov. Greg Abbott 's desk. Three months after House Democrats first broke quorum to stymie a previous iteration of the legislation, Republicans in the House and Senate Tuesday signed off on the final version of Senate Bill 1 to further tighten the state's voting rules and rein in local efforts to widen voting access. Abbott, a Republican, is expected to sign it into law.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austonia

Austin hospitals stuck in limbo between allowing visitors for COVID patients and stopping the surge

Before Wednesday, COVID patients at Austin's St. David's Medical Center were not allowed any visitors as the third surge surpassed case rates from the summer of 2020. A representative told Austonia that as of Sept. 1, COVID patients are allowed one visitor a day as hospital officials attempt to strike a balance between allowing patients to see their friends and family and curbing the alarming spike.
Travis County, TXPosted by
Austonia

COVID cases plateauing overall while surging in schools

COVID cases in Travis County are showing early signs of decreasing with cases plateauing at a seven-day moving average of 72. ICU patients have also gone slightly down from last week, but are still exceeding capacity with 220 patients for a capacity of 200. At 81%, most of those hospitalized with COVID are unvaccinated, health officials said at a joint Travis County Commissioners Court and Austin City Council meeting.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austonia

Refugee Services of Texas ups Afghan refugee settlements to 185

Refugee Services of Texas is resettling even more Afghans in Texas—planning to bring 574 total refugees by Sept. 30 of this year. According to Russell Smith, CEO of Refugee Services of Texas, 114 refugees have already made it to Austin. By the end of the fiscal year in September, the agency plans to welcome 185 refugees total.
Texas StatePosted by
Austonia

Elon Musk files to get in on Texas energy market

Elon Musk is really getting cozy in his new home state of Texas. He's taken his various tech companies across the state and could be taking on a big statewide project next. Musk has filed a new subsidiary of Tesla, Tesla Energy Ventures, with the Public Utility Commission of Texas to sell electricity. Tesla would be thrown in the ring with 120 other companies already in the Texas retail market for energy if approved this November.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austonia

Austin ICUs exceed capacity as COVID hospitalizations remain high

As the latest COVID surge continues to overwhelm local hospitals, ICU resources are being "stretched to the max," Austin Public Health said on Friday. The 200-bed ICU capacity for Austin is currently at 239, meaning more patients are being cared for than designed for. And in the entire 11-county Austin metro of 2.4 million people, ICU beds have teetered between two and 10 available beds for the past month.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austonia

REPORT: Facebook could soon occupy some of Austin's tallest building

Facebook could be the first tenant at Austin's soon-to-be tallest building, the Austin Business Journal reported Tuesday. The social media giant is reportedly in negotiations to lease multiple floors of office space at 6 X Guadalupe on 400 W. Sixth St. as it nears completion. The addition would greatly boost Facebook's presence in the Texas capital: as it stands, the company holds its fourth-largest office at nearby 607 West Third St. and 300 W. Sixth St. downtown locations and employs over 2,000.
Austin, TXPosted by
Austonia

Austin metro sees record-breaking hospitalizations, ICU admissions due to COVID

The Austin metro has surpassed its January record with 620 people hospitalized for COVID as of Friday, more than its previous high of 619 during the winter surge. Austin Public Health also reported a new record of patients on ventilators, with 162 in use. On Wednesday, the metro saw 223 ICU admissions as well, an all-time high. That number has dropped to 222, while just three ICU beds in the 11-county Central Texas region are now available.

Comments / 0

Community Policy